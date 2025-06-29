New Linux Kernel Drama: Torvalds Drops Bcachefs Support After Clash

Okatis said: I think the reason I wondered is since it seems unclear whether bcachefs would have remained had it not been for Torvalds decision. Ie: would there have been a similar hard drop due to concerns.



Since the article mentions at least one other kernel maintainer who expressed the way it was being handled could lead to bugs and regressions but since they didn't have the final say it made me wonder if someone else would have put up with it and leave it in or collectively make a similar decision.

Linus is just the guy that has to call it yes. I know people (including him) call him the benevolent dictator. Maybe. I think he is more an umpire. Calling balls and strikes.People like to laugh and say look Linus is being mean when he says things like, I can't include this garbage code. And he used to be more colorful about it. Really though he is just being honest. Don't knowingly submit shit to the kernel. Plenty of bugs find their way due to something someone didn't forsee or whatever. Every time I have seen him get pissy about something its almost always because someone submits something that is clearly bugged or just ugly and not good. He is also more likely to be mean if he feels the submitter should know better, or if its for a critical system. If someone who has submitted 10k+ Linux commits and is a paid employee of IBM or Samsung or whatnot, submits something that is clearly less then good. He goes off.In Kents case. Linus really is an umpire here more then dictator. If we think Linux development like a baseball game each inning is a major version. You gotta play out that inning, the batter list is set. Everyone goes through the motions and submits bug reports. MInor tweaks to features that are already on the list. No one submitts a brand new feature while the current inning is moving. They instead pencil those big new features in for the next version. The put their batters on the list of the next inning. Kent is a dipshit. He just keeps throwing new features out into bug updates, he is trying to throw new batters out mid inning. He knows its against the rules but he does it anyway.And ya combine that he knowingly keeps trying to do that... with the fact he pisses off anyone that tries to work on his FS. You get a guy no one wants around. Yes if Linus wasn't there Kents FS probably would have been booted anyway. In fact I would say it may have been booted earlier. I think Linus has given him and his FS many chances. Probably because like many people Linus can see that bcachefs actually has promise. I think he has tried to be both nice and mean ump with Kent. He just couldn't follow the basic rules so it wa time to eject him.