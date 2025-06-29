New Linux Kernel Drama: Torvalds Drops Bcachefs Support After Clash

erek
“He then went ahead and resubmitted the patch, citing instances from XFS and Btrfs where similar fixes made it into the kernel during RCs. Linus merged it into his tree, but ultimately decided to drop Bcachefs entirely in the 6.17 merge window.
To which Kent responded by clarifying that he wasn’t trying to shut Linus out of Bcachefs' decisions, stressing that he values Linus’s input, and saying:
You can follow the full story by checking the Linux kernel 6.16-rc3 and Linux kernel 6.16-rc4mailing list threads related to Bcachefs.”
Source: https://news.itsfoss.com/linux-kernel-bcachefs-drop/
Currently, the matter seems to have reached its conclusion. But given the ever-changing nature of kernel development, there's always a chance that perspectives could shift. That said, I wouldn't hold my breath.I don't want to be in that position.
I'm just not going to have any sense of humour where user data integrity is concerned or making sure users have the bugfixes they need.
Like I said - all I've been wanting is for you to tone it down and stop
holding pull requests over my head as THE place to have that discussion.
You have genuinely good ideas, and you're bloody sharp. It is FUN getting shit done with you when we're not battling.
But you have to understand the constraints people are under. Not just
myself.
