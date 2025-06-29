  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
New Linux Kernel Drama: Torvalds Drops Bcachefs Support After Clash

“He then went ahead and resubmitted the patch, citing instances from XFS and Btrfs where similar fixes made it into the kernel during RCs. Linus merged it into his tree, but ultimately decided to drop Bcachefs entirely in the 6.17 merge window.

To which Kent responded by clarifying that he wasn’t trying to shut Linus out of Bcachefs' decisions, stressing that he values Linus’s input, and saying:

I don't want to be in that position.

I'm just not going to have any sense of humour where user data integrity is concerned or making sure users have the bugfixes they need.

Like I said - all I've been wanting is for you to tone it down and stop
holding pull requests over my head as THE place to have that discussion.

You have genuinely good ideas, and you're bloody sharp. It is FUN getting shit done with you when we're not battling.

But you have to understand the constraints people are under. Not just
myself.
Currently, the matter seems to have reached its conclusion. But given the ever-changing nature of kernel development, there's always a chance that perspectives could shift. That said, I wouldn't hold my breath.

You can follow the full story by checking the Linux kernel 6.16-rc3 and Linux kernel 6.16-rc4mailing list threads related to Bcachefs.”

Source: https://news.itsfoss.com/linux-kernel-bcachefs-drop/
 
So apparently Kent pushed a code update during a quiet period when such aren't normally accepted, despite presumably knowing not to do that, and what with Linus being Linus and prior clashes between the two, Linus dropped support for bcachefs.

Sounds like prima donnas all around (which isn't news in and of itself.)
 
Linus is just doing his job. He's a dick, but you gotta draw a line somewhere. Keep letting people cross the line for this reason or that with no consequences, and they'll walk all over you.
 
1_rick said:
So apparently Kent pushed a code update during a quiet period when such aren't normally accepted, despite presumably knowing not to do that, and what with Linus being Linus and prior clashes between the two, Linus dropped support for bcachefs.

Sounds like prima donnas all around (which isn't news in and of itself.)
Na Kent is an ass. Its why no one is working on his shitty FS.
About time to punt that junk. He is free to continue development out of tree.
 
Linus just keeps the kernel free(-ish) of code written by madmen.
 
Does this really count as new drama? Linus and Kent have been clashing for an extended period of time; this looks like just the inevitable conclusion of a spat between Linus and someone who is not Linus about what is allowed in the kernel.
 
DanNeely said:
Does this really count as new drama? Linus and Kent have been clashing for an extended period of time; this looks like just the inevitable conclusion of a spat between Linus and someone who is not Linus about what is allowed in the kernel.
Ya just a conclusion for now.
Kent is just an obtuse dude. He has been told many times. Major changes for major versions. Bug fix iterations are not a time to be including new features. It seems like a pretty simple concept. Especially with something as core as a damn file system. You want to put forth new features for the next version bump fine. Features go in .X version changes. .X-Y bug fix releases are for bug releases not new untested features of any kind.

Trying to lawyer it up with well you did something sort of kinda like this but not really 5 years ago is just very Kent.

His FS is doomed not because its not interesting. It is doomed because he is impossible to work with. At this point I would not be shocked to find out Kent Overstreet is the only developer working on Bcachefs, that the few commits submitted by anyone else are really just Kent aliases. lol
 
Most people only need at most one case where it goes wrong to learn you don't push to prod on Friday.
 
ChadD said:
Ya just a conclusion for now.
Kent is just an obtuse dude. He has been told many times. Major changes for major versions. Bug fix iterations are not a time to be including new features. It seems like a pretty simple concept. Especially with something as core as a damn file system. You want to put forth new features for the next version bump fine. Features go in .X version changes. .X-Y bug fix releases are for bug releases not new untested features of any kind.

Trying to lawyer it up with well you did something sort of kinda like this but not really 5 years ago is just very Kent.

His FS is doomed not because its not interesting. It is doomed because he is impossible to work with. At this point I would not be shocked to find out Kent Overstreet is the only developer working on Bcachefs, that the few commits submitted by anyone else are really just Kent aliases. lol
Agree with every word you said. It's disappointing too because Bcachefs could be huge if Kent would just check his ego and work better with others. I was very much looking forward to Bachefs and potentially make it my FS of choice but sadly that ship is probably headed into the horizon at this point.
 
Think I saw this the other day. Bcachefs maintainer said he'd stop because he's upset again. If he's not going to continue it, then why keep it in the kernel? Makes sense to remove it.
 
DukenukemX said:
Think I saw this the other day. Bcachefs maintainer said he'd stop because he's upset again. If he's not going to continue it, then why keep it in the kernel? Makes sense to remove it.
Every other Major Linux project has new people come in once something proves its worth to take on/over development. The people that initially ran btrfs as an example are mostly all gone. Good projects get community support and guidance. This has always made things better. Kent has bucked that all the way. No one wants to work with him. It's his toy so ya it should stay out of the kernel. He can continue doing what he is doing without being in the kernel. He wasn't respecting the kernel process anyway. Now he doesn't have to, anyone that wants his FS can compile it. He is now free to push his brain farts into any version he likes, and fix bugs if he wants or not. lol
 
ChadD said:
Every other Major Linux project has new people come in once something proves its worth to take on/over development. The people that initially ran btrfs as an example are mostly all gone. Good projects get community support and guidance. This has always made things better. Kent has bucked that all the way. No one wants to work with him. It's his toy so ya it should stay out of the kernel. He can continue doing what he is doing without being in the kernel. He wasn't respecting the kernel process anyway. Now he doesn't have to, anyone that wants his FS can compile it. He is now free to push his brain farts into any version he likes, and fix bugs if he wants or not. lol
Hopefully someone will continue it, assuming Kent doesn't come back to the kernel. Bcachefs had potential to be a good file system, even though I wouldn't use it as it is. The file system is not known to be stable. Btrfs is getting some updates lately, so maybe Btrfs can catch up to the performance of Bcachefs?
 
I wonder if Linux kernel development would be similarly as strict without Linus. I'm only vaguely familiar with some of the higher profile stuff that happens with Linus.

Since sometimes it takes someone who has a strong enough will to call shots on things, even if personality wise I'm sure some wouldn't like it.
 
Okatis said:
I wonder if Linux kernel development would be similarly as strict without Linus. I'm only vaguely familiar with some of the higher profile stuff that happens with Linus.

Since sometimes it takes someone who has a strong enough will to call shots on things, even if personality wise I'm sure some wouldn't like it.
The day when Liuns really does step down, is probably a dark one for Linux to be honest. Without the benevolent dictator. 1000 Kent Overstreets will fuck it up.

To be honest it would be best of the Linux foundation figures that out before that happens. Hopefully when he does wind his career down, they come up with a system to appoint/elect whatever a dictator on a term. Ones that stick to the formula. I fear politics though would put some clown in that would allow guys like Kent to do Kent things... or worse a guy like Kent being put in charge. lol
 
Okatis said:
I wonder if Linux kernel development would be similarly as strict without Linus. I'm only vaguely familiar with some of the higher profile stuff that happens with Linus.

Since sometimes it takes someone who has a strong enough will to call shots on things, even if personality wise I'm sure some wouldn't like it.
What do the BSD processes look like? That seems like the closest equivalent; and AFAIK they don't have a benevolent dictator.
 
DanNeely said:
What do the BSD processes look like? That seems like the closest equivalent; and AFAIK they don't have a benevolent dictator.
Well, each of the *bsd projects has much more focused project goals (networking, security, etc), a smaller community, and fewer projects which might want to be included. I imagine this simplifies development somewhat, and allows more time for the devs to check for bugs during feature freeze.

That said, I'm sure they too have strict rules about when new features (or any commit) can be pushed into the tree, particularly the security focused BSDs.
 
DanNeely said:
What do the BSD processes look like? That seems like the closest equivalent; and AFAIK they don't have a benevolent dictator.
I think the reason I wondered is since it seems unclear whether bcachefs would have remained had it not been for Torvalds decision. Ie: would there have been a similar hard drop due to concerns.

Since the article mentions at least one other kernel maintainer who expressed the way it was being handled could lead to bugs and regressions but since they didn't have the final say it made me wonder if someone else would have put up with it and leave it in or collectively make a similar decision.
 
Okatis said:
I think the reason I wondered is since it seems unclear whether bcachefs would have remained had it not been for Torvalds decision. Ie: would there have been a similar hard drop due to concerns.

Since the article mentions at least one other kernel maintainer who expressed the way it was being handled could lead to bugs and regressions but since they didn't have the final say it made me wonder if someone else would have put up with it and leave it in or collectively make a similar decision.
Linus is just the guy that has to call it yes. I know people (including him) call him the benevolent dictator. Maybe. I think he is more an umpire. Calling balls and strikes.
People like to laugh and say look Linus is being mean when he says things like, I can't include this garbage code. And he used to be more colorful about it. Really though he is just being honest. Don't knowingly submit shit to the kernel. Plenty of bugs find their way due to something someone didn't forsee or whatever. Every time I have seen him get pissy about something its almost always because someone submits something that is clearly bugged or just ugly and not good. He is also more likely to be mean if he feels the submitter should know better, or if its for a critical system. If someone who has submitted 10k+ Linux commits and is a paid employee of IBM or Samsung or whatnot, submits something that is clearly less then good. He goes off.

In Kents case. Linus really is an umpire here more then dictator. If we think Linux development like a baseball game each inning is a major version. You gotta play out that inning, the batter list is set. Everyone goes through the motions and submits bug reports. MInor tweaks to features that are already on the list. No one submitts a brand new feature while the current inning is moving. They instead pencil those big new features in for the next version. The put their batters on the list of the next inning. Kent is a dipshit. He just keeps throwing new features out into bug updates, he is trying to throw new batters out mid inning. He knows its against the rules but he does it anyway.

And ya combine that he knowingly keeps trying to do that... with the fact he pisses off anyone that tries to work on his FS. You get a guy no one wants around. Yes if Linus wasn't there Kents FS probably would have been booted anyway. In fact I would say it may have been booted earlier. I think Linus has given him and his FS many chances. Probably because like many people Linus can see that bcachefs actually has promise. I think he has tried to be both nice and mean ump with Kent. He just couldn't follow the basic rules so it wa time to eject him.
 
You can't make "fixes" that are outside what is allowed at "rc". Bcachefs wasn't truly "ready" with their work for that iteration. They assumed they could "fix" their big mistake at rc. If you make an exception for "one", you end up making an exception for all. Sad to see the big mistake happen to them, but sometimes, that's just what happens. Trying to embarrass or coerce an exception to policy with the threat of impending doom, .. well, sometimes your project has to accept the "dings" when you screw up. Sure, it means a lot of unhappy bcachefs users, but this is all on the developer for not doing enough. They created a mess, said it was "ok", changed their mind, and tried to "force" in a last second change. I get it. You screwed up big time. It will cause reputation loss as users will "lose it all". Do better next time around.
 
DanNeely said:
What do the BSD processes look like? That seems like the closest equivalent; and AFAIK they don't have a benevolent dictator.
FreeBSD has a core team, elected by the active committers. They don't do technical direction, they are there mostly to decide when there are committers in conflict.

They kick out questionable code, for example the first wireguard implementation.
 
What's the deal with all these devs switching to Rust?
 
Rust is low level, like C, and has memory safety guard rails. I could see most all of Linux being Rust one day (could be many, many, many, many years from now though).
 
Like who really cares, unless you are a Linux administrator or server manager.
 
uOpt said:
They aren't that many, they are just very noisy, and cause public noise from their opposition.
The few Rust fans I've seen have had a tendency to be True Believers and also condescending to those who haven't accepted Rust as their lord and savior. I don't know how the average Rust user feels, but the vocal ones have struck me as obnoxious.
 
philb2 said:
Like who really cares, unless you are a Linux administrator or server manager.
They don't care either. They either don't use bcachefs, or they're knowledgeable enough to deal with this whether in kernel or not, because it's not really production ready yet anyway.
 
1_rick said:
Benjamin Franklin had something to say about people who would give up freedom for safety.
Also, it's not just "the people", the US Gov't is pushing for languages like Rust. It's possible that one day, usage of Linux in gov't will be based on its Rust-ness. (we'll see)
 
1_rick said:
Benjamin Franklin had something to say about people who would give up freedom for safety.
RUST is as low level as C. You can do all the things you can PROPERLY do with C. It just doesn't let you do things you shouldn't be doing, which C doesn't stop you from doing. lol
Rust compile smaller, its leaner and meaner and new.
The new kid turns the heads.

Really RUST is just superior. Will it take over and replace C. Probably not. It could... but who knows.
 
ChadD said:
RUST is as low level as C. You can do all the things you can PROPERLY do with C. It just doesn't let you do things you shouldn't be doing, which C doesn't stop you from doing. lol
Rust compile smaller, its leaner and meaner and new.
The new kid turns the heads.

Really RUST is just superior. Will it take over and replace C. Probably not. It could... but who knows.
If you know the context of my reference you'd probably realize its use here was somewhat tongue-in-cheek. I don't have a dog in the Rust fight, but I'm pretty good about memory management in C.
 
1_rick said:
If you know the context of my reference you'd probably realize its use here was somewhat tongue-in-cheek. I don't have a dog in the Rust fight, but I'm pretty good about memory management in C.
I could care less either. Well coded things are well coded. I think Rust does keep some, less then pretty good about management type coders in bounds a little more. I don't care as long as the code works and runs well. Only a poor artist blames his materials. :)
 
DanNeely said:
What do the BSD processes look like? That seems like the closest equivalent; and AFAIK they don't have a benevolent dictator.
I only know about FreeBSD; as a long time user. There's not a lot of opportunity for this kind of thing; the release timeframes are announced, most of the development happens in the same tree for the most part. There's been some spats in BSD, and like in-kernel Wireguard was pulled from a FreeBSD at the last second (but I think it made it into the next release). Patch releases in FreeBSD are almost exclusively actual bug fixes, either major errata or security. Minor releases can have some updates, but big stuff has to wait.

Mostly FreeBSD doesn't have side-trees like how bcachefs is done. Some things do come in as 'contrib' though: ZFS, Linux drivers for video, audio, and wifi?, some other stuff like compilers. Those would need a good reason to update during a release candidate process though. Active development that's not in-tree would be better handled as a port/package; that's kind of difficult for a filesystem though, most people have the boot materials on their root filesystem, so then you need to teach the bootloader to read your experimental filesystem too. I think FreeBSD users tend to be happy with zfs except where performance is really important and UFS tends to work there.
 
Axman said:
What's the deal with all these devs switching to Rust?
Rust is easier to work on and can mask bugs that were introduced by the coder. Linux isn't written with C++ but C, which is more work for coders.
philb2 said:
Like who really cares, unless you are a Linux administrator or server manager.
Click to expand...
No Linux admin or server manager is going to be using Bcachefs. Bcachefs offers better performance while offering most if not all of the same features as Btrfs. The only people using it are people who care less about their data and more about performance. Different file systems offer different levels of performance but you also lose features. COW is a big performance killer, but a very useful feature to have. File systems like XFS, F2FS, and EXT4 are extremely fast because they don't have many of the same features, especially COW.
 
toast0 said:
I only know about FreeBSD; as a long time user. There's not a lot of opportunity for this kind of thing; the release timeframes are announced, most of the development happens in the same tree for the most part. There's been some spats in BSD, and like in-kernel Wireguard was pulled from a FreeBSD at the last second (but I think it made it into the next release).
Wireguard was started from scratch after the first implementation was thrown out. The one that made it in has no commonality and was done by different people.
 
ChadD said:
The day when Liuns really does step down, is probably a dark one for Linux to be honest. Without the benevolent dictator. 1000 Kent Overstreets will fuck it up.

To be honest it would be best of the Linux foundation figures that out before that happens. Hopefully when he does wind his career down, they come up with a system to appoint/elect whatever a dictator on a term. Ones that stick to the formula. I fear politics though would put some clown in that would allow guys like Kent to do Kent things... or worse a guy like Kent being put in charge. lol
Yeah, I was thinking the same. It's like the NFL Hall of Fame. The job of the hall of fame committee is not to get more people in the hall of fame, instead the job of the committee is to keep people out of the hall of fame. There's a lot of really good players, but that doesn't mean they should enter. There's a lot of really good software, but we need a philosophy that strives to keep things small and not bloated.
 
