new light-field 13" by 30" display to create immersive 122" panoramic virtual screen without goggles

The 13-by-30-inch pilot displays Brelyon is developing will have a perceived screen 122 inches large, as seen from 55 inches away
“We can replace six 32-inch monitors with the size of one; We call it a near-head display; The screen is designed for viewing from a distance of about 2 to 20 inches.” says Barmak Heshmat, who is Brelyon’s CEO
Brelyon is starting with a business-to-business (B2B) model, aiming its displays at finance centers, teleoperation centers and gaming centers. Assuming Brelyon succeeds in its endeavors, it will then focus on the general consumer marketTo ensure that the immersive image appears to be a comfortable distance from the user, Brelyon places an optical component on top of a conventional LCD or OLED screen that manipulates the light emitted from the display. This device makes each pixel appear further away than its actual physical distance from the user
Specifically, the optical component manipulates the wavefront of light emitted by the display. The light from a point source like a pixel on a computer screen creates almost a spherical wavefront, and the human eye accounts for the curvature of this wavefront when it creates an image. “Our technology allows you to change this wavefront curvature without the need to physically put the light source further back,” Heshmat says.