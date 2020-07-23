new light-field 13" by 30" display to create immersive 122" panoramic virtual screen without goggles

To ensure that the immersive image appears to be a comfortable distance from the user, Brelyon places an optical component on top of a conventional LCD or OLED screen that manipulates the light emitted from the display. This device makes each pixel appear further away than its actual physical distance from the user



Specifically, the optical component manipulates the wavefront of light emitted by the display. The light from a point source like a pixel on a computer screen creates almost a spherical wavefront, and the human eye accounts for the curvature of this wavefront when it creates an image. “Our technology allows you to change this wavefront curvature without the need to physically put the light source further back,” Heshmat says.