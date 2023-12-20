New Lian Uni Fan TL LCD Fans Have Screens On Them, Which, Wow

First shown at Computex, now all the world swoons before Lian Li's beautiful nightmares as they were suddenly, finally released to retail mere hours ago.
400x400 pixels. RGB-lit infinity mirrors around the edges. Available in black and white, 120mm and 140mm, plus a reversed-blade option. $46.99 single without controller, $149.99 3pack with controller.
Review: https://www.tomshardware.com/pc-com...affordable-but-not-as-configurable-as-id-like
View: https://youtu.be/SvCrPiLggtk
400x400 pixels. RGB-lit infinity mirrors around the edges. Available in black and white, 120mm and 140mm, plus a reversed-blade option. $46.99 single without controller, $149.99 3pack with controller.
Review: https://www.tomshardware.com/pc-com...affordable-but-not-as-configurable-as-id-like
View: https://youtu.be/SvCrPiLggtk
Last edited: