New LCD gives a blue tint after 30 or 40 minutes of use

My father bought new LCD(old one Dell FP 2007 finally died!) Asus ProArt Display PA248QV(if that matters) from Amazon I helped him set it up over the phone, he lives 6ish hours away.



Everything looked good right out of the box worked fine. He usually isn't on his PC for very long at a time and can go a few days without even turning it on.



Two days later he was looking up pictures of something to carve and was on it for at least 30 minutes possibly 40. Screen turned a blue tint.



He calls me up telling me this. I assume it is heat or heat related. Turns off while we are talking. 10-15 turns monitor back on tint is gone.



I tell him to go to youtube and pick a 30 minute video and let it run. It runs, he returns and it has the blue tint back.



Drivers updated.

Nightlight thing not it.

Cables switched and connected correctly.

I do not know of anything else to have him and his computer skill set to check.



Bad monitor(just return it and be done) or am I missing something here?



Thank you for reading and hopefully answering.