New L3+ control board results in miner with superpower. Uses 50% less energy for same hashrate.

Bash: Sep 12 19:26:12 (none) local0.notice cgminer[385]: chain[0] set voltage = 1143.942031 real:255 mv Sep 12 19:26:12 (none) local0.notice cgminer[385]: chain[1] set voltage = 1143.942031 real:255 mv Sep 12 19:26:12 (none) local0.notice cgminer[385]: chain[2] set voltage = 1143.942031 real:255 mv Sep 12 19:26:12 (none) local0.notice cgminer[385]: chain[3] set voltage = 1143.942031 real:255 mv

I had a control board go bad, and so I replaced it, flashed the new control board to the antminer recovery firmware, and proceeded to install hiveon, and started mining. I literally did nothing else.A few hours later I remember that I forgot to autotune it to 504mh/s @ 660 W. Welp, to my surprise this is what I see:As you can see, the hash rate is 504, but the power consumption (according to the firmware) is only at 430 w. In addition, the hashboard frequency is also stock.For comparison, here is a 'mormal' L3.I will test it tomorrow. I guess it must be a false reading.Here's the thing that gets me, though: notice the volts show up as zero on on superL3 and 9.32 on normalL3? The hiveon firmware's minimum voltage setting is 9.32. It's almost as if the voltage is set out of range. I was hoping to try and replicate on another L3, but I don't see how that is possible right now.EDIT: I checked the kernel log, and only saw this on both normal- and superL3:So maybe it will turn out to be a false reading.Incidentally, I can't figure out how the voltage of the hashboards relates to their power consumption. There are 72 chips per board, and at 0.255 v per chip, that comes out to 18.36 v for the chain. Divide that by 2, and you get 9.18, which is not quite 9.32, the setting I see in the firmware gui. That said, I don't know why you'd want to divide it by 2.