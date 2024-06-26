New Jersey man flies to Florida to attack another player over an online gaming dispute, deputies say

erek
[H]F Junkie
"Kang went to the victim’s Fernandina Beach home, which was unlocked, around 2 a.m. Sunday, authorities said. The victim was walking out of his bedroom when he was confronted by Kang, who hit him on the head with the hammer, officials said. The two struggled as the victim called for help. His stepfather responded and helped to restrain Kang until police arrived.
The victim suffered several head wounds that were not considered life-threatening, officials said. He received staples at the hospital.
Once in custody, Kang told investigators that the victim is a “bad person online,” officials said. He also asked deputies how much jail time people got for breaking and entering and assault.
“I would say Mr. Kang, it’s going to be a long time before you play video games again,” Leeper said.
Online court records didn’t list an attorney for Kang. He was being held without bond."
Source: https://apnews.com/article/online-gaming-attack-florida-1b7220a68fe4001bc7913acf07189875
