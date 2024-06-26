New Jersey man flies to Florida to attack another player over an online gaming dispute, deputies say

"Kang went to the victim’s Fernandina Beach home, which was unlocked, around 2 a.m. Sunday, authorities said. The victim was walking out of his bedroom when he was confronted by Kang, who hit him on the head with the hammer, officials said. The two struggled as the victim called for help. His stepfather responded and helped to restrain Kang until police arrived.


The victim suffered several head wounds that were not considered life-threatening, officials said. He received staples at the hospital.

Once in custody, Kang told investigators that the victim is a “bad person online,” officials said. He also asked deputies how much jail time people got for breaking and entering and assault.

“I would say Mr. Kang, it’s going to be a long time before you play video games again,” Leeper said.

Online court records didn’t list an attorney for Kang. He was being held without bond."

Source: https://apnews.com/article/online-gaming-attack-florida-1b7220a68fe4001bc7913acf07189875
 
how'd the guy with the hammer get the other guy's real name and address?...traveling all the way from New Jersey to Florida as well?...the guy has some serious anger mangement issues
 
Worst part is we all know this is going to get turned into "video games are the reason he did this" instead of "mentally unstable person did this".
 
Archeage just said they are shutting down the servers this month too damn old Trion game. Must of been bad unable to play the game after this month anyway everything goes poof.
 
