New ITX NAS build with TrueNas Scale.

Just setup the following ITX NAS+VM server using TrueNAS Scale



JONSBO N1 Mini-ITX NAS Chassis​ Asus Strix B450 ITX

Seasonic SFX-L 450 watt GOLD

AMD 5600g(box cooler)

Team T-FORCE VULCAN Z 32GB @CL16 DDR4 PC3200

Intel Optane Memory M.2 MEMPEK1J032GA PCIe M10 2280 32GB 3.0 3D Xpoint NVMe (rear of board)

480GB Mushkin SATA SSD (Docker+VM Storage)

128GB USB 3.0 SATA SSD as Boot

5 x4TB Hitachi Cool spin 5400RPM Drives

Silverstone M.2 to 5 SATA ports (front m.2)

onboard 1GBe Intel Nic

P400 Nvidia Quadro card (plex transcoding only)



Really happing. Setup is only pulling 60 watts idle and between 65-75watts for plex playback.