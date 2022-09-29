New ITX NAS build with TrueNas Scale.

Vengance_01
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 23, 2001
- Messages
- 6,705
Just setup the following ITX NAS+VM server using TrueNAS Scale
Seasonic SFX-L 450 watt GOLD
AMD 5600g(box cooler)
Team T-FORCE VULCAN Z 32GB @CL16 DDR4 PC3200
Intel Optane Memory M.2 MEMPEK1J032GA PCIe M10 2280 32GB 3.0 3D Xpoint NVMe (rear of board)
480GB Mushkin SATA SSD (Docker+VM Storage)
128GB USB 3.0 SATA SSD as Boot
5 x4TB Hitachi Cool spin 5400RPM Drives
Silverstone M.2 to 5 SATA ports (front m.2)
onboard 1GBe Intel Nic
P400 Nvidia Quadro card (plex transcoding only)
Really happing. Setup is only pulling 60 watts idle and between 65-75watts for plex playback.
