New Intel Visual Sensing Controller Chip to Give Next-Gen PCs Ability to Adapt to Surroundings

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 7,259
"Intel's next-gen PC platforms could introduce hardware called the Visual Sensing Controller (codenamed "Clover Falls,") a device that serves as a "companion module" to the processor, giving it additional AI capabilities. The chip will serve a dual purpose as a security module, using visual inputs to detect user-presence. This possibly builds on Windows Hello, but now has certain additional capabilities (you probably won't need to sit still and put on your poker face)."
https://www.techpowerup.com/276114/...next-gen-pcs-ability-to-adapt-to-surroundings
https://www.techpowerup.com/276114/...next-gen-pcs-ability-to-adapt-to-surroundings