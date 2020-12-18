New Intel Visual Sensing Controller Chip to Give Next-Gen PCs Ability to Adapt to Surroundings

erek

erek

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
7,259
"Intel's next-gen PC platforms could introduce hardware called the Visual Sensing Controller (codenamed "Clover Falls,") a device that serves as a "companion module" to the processor, giving it additional AI capabilities. The chip will serve a dual purpose as a security module, using visual inputs to detect user-presence. This possibly builds on Windows Hello, but now has certain additional capabilities (you probably won't need to sit still and put on your poker face)."

1608255591949.png


https://www.techpowerup.com/276114/...next-gen-pcs-ability-to-adapt-to-surroundings
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top