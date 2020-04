I ended up going to the 3950X because I simply couldn't find a 10980XE. I had boards and RAM for either, so that didn't matter. When I reviewed the 10980XE, I rather liked it. While Threadripper is certainly better, and at stock speeds a 3950X is often as good or better, the 10980XE comes into its niche when overclocked sufficiently. At that point its definitely faster than the 3950X. Having said that, it does come at the cost of requiring a serious cooling system to get the most out of it. Unless you have a desire for old school overclocking experience and are willing to invest in cooling it, I don't think it makes a whole lot of sense to buy one unless you have the motherboard for it already. The 3950X is a better buy and while much more expensive, the 3960X is also significantly more powerful in the workloads that can leverage it.







Sorry, but this is not entirely accurate. The 9980XE is a good buy as there isn't much difference, but the 7980XE is considerably worse due to the TIM used for the heat spreader. You have to delid / relid them to get decent clocks out of them. Keep that in mind.