New In Box 22" Viewsonic P220FB Perfect Flat CRT Unboxed

carce2428

Nov 26, 2021
3
Just a public service post for the crt enthusiasts in the forums. I just recieved a brand new 22" crt after months of searching for one to go along with my other mint or near mint 17" and 19" trinitrons and shadow mask displays. Finally found this unicorn in the wild from this Ebay seller. Highly recommended! I purchased two units from him. Perfect condition! Beautiful Image! Will use it for gaming at 1600x1200@85hz.


https://www.ebay.com/itm/3636359018...Bay&campid=5336641285&toolid=10001&mpt=350307


He frequently will list NIB crt monitors for sale.
 

