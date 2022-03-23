New Iiyama 43" 4K G4380UHSU-B1 Red Eagle significantly undercuts price of FV43U

I noticed that as of march 13th there is a new 43" VA monitor in town that's going for €699 in Europe.
Product page: https://iiyama.com/gl_en/products/g-master-g4380uhsu-b1/
Amazon.de (German): https://www.amazon.de/exec/obidos/ASIN/B09QGXV18B/db0001-21

This is interesting because the FV43U is a flawed monitor that goes for almost €1000.

I haven't been able to find any reviews of the Iiyama.
TFTCentral, PCMonitors.info, RTINGS, not even on Prad.de (Germany).

I'm not sure if it's even coming to the US, because I can't find it on Amazon.com but it's obviously still early days. Do Iiyama ever even sell to the US market? If not, this forum might be the wrong place to ask, but if I'm here as an EU citizen I'm probably not the only one. Have any of you got your hands on this monitor yet? I wonder if it uses the same panel as the FV43U.

I'm tempted to buy and try. I can't though because my car is out of commission for the moment. I'd be screwed in case I needed to return it.
I've used IIyama's contact form to ask the following three questions:
  • Does it have a BGR subpixel layout?
  • Did you do anything to prevent the VA brightness flickering problem with variable refresh rates? If so, what exactly?
  • What panel part is used?
  • Bonus question: Why go the extra mile to list all of the pointless extra specifications but leave out the important ones?
No response thus far but it's only been 2 days. I'll post it when/if I get it. I'll probably get a response and it'll probably be a useless one.
(Sorry I'm tired of how manufacturers treat us as like we're all braindead.)

If you find a review or have any more info, please post it here.
 
Alll these 43" VA monitors have some type of short comming. Some more than others. Just going by the specs on this iiyama monitor, it's HDR 400. Which is trash. That alone makes it inferior to the FV43U in terms of HDR. Who knows what other short commings it has. I will wager it's DCI/P3 RGB color space is no where close to 97% (FV43U). In short it's that price for a good reason; Like you I would like to see some detailed reviews on it. It's an attractive price but don't expect it to be better than the FV43U.
 
celwin said:
it's HDR 400. Which is trash.
Click to expand...
Yup. Neither have proper local dimming though so neither are good HDR. For that you'd need miniled/microled/oled anyway. Just having 1000 nits doesn't do much good without at least a couple thousand local dimming zones. The FV43U has 8 of them. So for €300 less I think a case can be made for the Iiyama if willing to accept that HDR monitors are still a pipe dream.

I'm as excited as anybody to find out how the Dell Alienware QD-OLED 34" ultrawide that's presumably coming by the end of the year will perform in terms of not burning in, as its HDR will be much better obviously but 43" is a much better size. It's kind of a choice of do I want HDR or do I want 43". In my view, just 1000 nits on its own with no proper dimming does very little to change that.

celwin said:
don't expect it to be better than the FV43U
Click to expand...
I don't, necessarily. It doesn't have to be. It's 300 cheaper. All it has to be is as bad, or only slightly worse, with decent response times without noticeable overshoot. I'm hoping it might have an RGB subpixel layout for once, in which case I'd prefer it over the FV43U just based on that alone. More important to me than better but still bad HDR. Wishful thinking maybe.

Edit: the specs say HDR400 and 550 nits, so I guess it couldn't quite reach HDR600 spec and they had to call it HDR400.
 
Roen said:
I'm hoping it might have an RGB subpixel layout for once, in which case I'd prefer it over the FV43U just based on that alone. More important to me than better but still bad HDR.
Click to expand...
Pales to insignificance compared to all the other 43" monitors and their trouble with pixel row interference. I'd put money on this thing having the same problem. I am completely shunning the 43" monitor class until this is confirmed to have been solved.
 
Roen said:
Does it have a BGR subpixel layout?
Click to expand...
I have been keeping an eye on this monitor for a while now. I emailed Iiyama about this and they told me it has RGB subpixel. I specifically asked if it was RGB or BGR and they said RGB, so hopefully that information is correct.
Click to expand...

Roen said:
I'm tempted to buy and try. I can't though because my car is out of commission for the moment. I'd be screwed in case I needed to return it.
Click to expand...
The G4380UHSU-B1 is currently available on eBay here in the UK, so should be quite easy to return if needed as you can always ask eBay to arrange a pickup.
Click to expand...

Roen said:
No response thus far but it's only been 2 days.
Click to expand...
You should get a response with 2 days, at least i did, so if not try sending another message but perhaps leave out the "bonus" question as they may not appreciate the sarcasm. Would be good to see them confirm this is indeed RGB.
Click to expand...

celwin said:
it's HDR 400. Which is trash. That alone makes it inferior to the FV43U in terms of HDR
Click to expand...
HDR on monitors is a complete gimmick and meaningless. They simply don't have enough dimming zones, if any, to produce proper HDR. So unless you are looking at an OLED or microled, just ignore the HDR rating of monitors. It's purely a sales tactic. So the fact that this has HDR 400 vs HDR 1000 doesn't bother me at all, as both will produce subpar HDR.
Click to expand...

Roen said:
I'm as excited as anybody to find out how the Dell Alienware QD-OLED 34" ultrawide
Click to expand...
Yes, i'm sure it will be great. But you're also looking at twice the price.

Senn said:
43" monitors and their trouble with pixel row interference
Click to expand...
Could you please explain what you mean by this?


Overall the G4380UHSU-B1 looks like a very decent monitor for the price. Large size and high refresh. Prices will obviously be going up in the coming months due to inflation, so i'm seriously considering getting this monitor. Just need to get a few more answers out of Iiyama first.
 
Thanks for your helpful contributions. It's well past midnight here so I may have more to say later, but for now I just want to quickly point out the "bonus question" wasn't actually worded like that at all, in reality it wasn't even presented as a "bonus question" to begin with. I couldn't remember the wording I used and didn't get a copy of the web form in my email inbox. I couldn't find the right words - sometimes my english, my 2nd language kinda eludes me - and needed to get the writing of the original post over with. It was more like these are important specs you guys are leaving out, that people in the know care about and you probably won't sell many units to them this way.

Thanks again. I'ma look over this thread properly again tomorrow.
 
