New Iiyama 43" 4K G4380UHSU-B1 Red Eagle significantly undercuts price of FV43U

I noticed that as of march 13th there is a new 43" VA monitor in town that's going for €699 in Europe.
Product page: https://iiyama.com/gl_en/products/g-master-g4380uhsu-b1/
Amazon.de (German): https://www.amazon.de/exec/obidos/ASIN/B09QGXV18B/db0001-21
This is interesting because the FV43U is a flawed monitor that goes for almost €1000.
I haven't been able to find any reviews of the Iiyama.
TFTCentral, PCMonitors.info, RTINGS, not even on Prad.de (Germany).
I'm not sure if it's even coming to the US, because I can't find it on Amazon.com but it's obviously still early days. Do Iiyama ever even sell to the US market? If not, this forum might be the wrong place to ask, but if I'm here as an EU citizen I'm probably not the only one. Have any of you got your hands on this monitor yet? I wonder if it uses the same panel as the FV43U.
I'm tempted to buy and try. I can't though because my car is out of commission for the moment. I'd be screwed in case I needed to return it.
I've used IIyama's contact form to ask the following three questions:
(Sorry I'm tired of how manufacturers treat us as like we're all braindead.)
If you find a review or have any more info, please post it here.
