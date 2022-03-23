New Iiyama 43" 4K G4380UHSU-B1 Red Eagle significantly undercuts price of FV43U

celwin said: don't expect it to be better than the FV43U Click to expand...

Yup. Neither have proper local dimming though so neither are good HDR. For that you'd need miniled/microled/oled anyway. Just having 1000 nits doesn't do much good without at least a couple thousand local dimming zones. The FV43U has 8 of them. So for €300 less I think a case can be made for the Iiyama if willing to accept that HDR monitors are still a pipe dream.I'm as excited as anybody to find out how the Dell Alienware QD-OLED 34" ultrawide that's presumably coming by the end of the year will perform in terms of not burning in, as its HDR will be much better obviously but 43" is a much better size. It's kind of a choice of do I want HDR or do I want 43". In my view, just 1000 nits on its own with no proper dimming does very little to change that.I don't, necessarily. It doesn't have to be. It's 300 cheaper. All it has to be is as bad, or only slightly worse, with decent response times without noticeable overshoot. I'm hoping it might have an RGB subpixel layout for once, in which case I'd prefer it over the FV43U just based on that alone. More important to me than better but still bad HDR. Wishful thinking maybe.Edit: the specs say HDR400 and 550 nits, so I guess it couldn't quite reach HDR600 spec and they had to call it HDR400.