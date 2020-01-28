New huge security hole found on Intel CPUs not affecting AMD CPUs.

But may affect ARM and IBM Power CPU who have the same behaviour, yet to be tested. It's called CACHEOUT and it is an extension of Zombiload problem. Intel hasn't yet fixed the problem with a new microcode that has to be dispatched for BIOSes and Windows and Linux kernels. It affects all Intel CPUs from Skylake to now. Best protection for now is to deactivate TSX and Hyperthreading and wait. New CPUs conceived by Intel after Q4 2019 may be fixed. New reason to buy AMD CPU as of today. https://www.techspot.com/news/83754...cacheout-attack-targets-intel-processors.html