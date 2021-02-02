New house with Ruckus installed

Hey guys,



We're going to be purchasing a new home in March, and part of what it (and a lot of new homes apparently) includes is a pre-wired Ruckus WiFi setup. I've never used it, or even heard of it before this, so I'm wondering how best to integrate what I have with what the new home will have.



First, the new home is a 2-story home. The basement will not be finished on day 1, but will be done shortly after we move in. It looks like they are putting a cabinet in the basement with the Ruckus control unit and are running Cat 5E to a handful of rooms throughout the house. There appear to be R320 Unleashed series access points on the main level and upper levels. The control unit is a ICX 7150-C12P. From the little bit I see in the basement, they expect you to put a modem and router down there and connect it to the Ruckus and go from there.



I'm currently using Asus routers. I upgraded to a pair of AX routers a little over a year ago, and so I have a GT-AX11000 as my main router, with a RT-AX88U hard wired in the basement as an access point. That also gets me a good number of gig ports, as they are near TVs and game consoles, so I have those wired in instead of wireless. I also run a media server off of my PC, and have it plugged into the AX11000 using a 2.5GB port. That router then has a switch connected to it that is using 2 bonded ports for a 2GB uplink, which seems to help when I'm streaming 4K movies from the hard wired Apple TV.



So all of that said... what's my best route to integrate what I have with the Ruckus setup at the new house? The Ruckus equipment is not WiFI 6 from what I'm seeing. We have a couple iPhones that would be impacted by that, as well as a laptop.



For what it's worth, internet will be Comcast gigabit at first. It looks like the new house is eligible for Centurylink gigabit fiber as well, so I may be switching to that once my Comcast contract is up. We push a lot of data though (multiple people working and doing school from home), so having fast, reliable internet access throughout the house is super important.



Looking for any advice or suggestions please!