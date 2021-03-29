New Hope for G 815

Im looking on a G 815 logitech board since i like wired over wireless boards.

And i fond several videos on the tactile version of it.



At the moment i have this G910 that used romer G keys, so it will be a decent upgrade.



Do anyone in here have the G815 or the G915 just to compare and tell me if its any good since its not the newest board but still on the top 10 list i guess?



Other recommends are welcome