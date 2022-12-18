new guy again, not sure where i should post this.

1 installed ubuntu on a 250g m2 drive, monitor works (i am currently

using it to type this question)



2 installed miner os on 2nd drive a 2tb m2 drive (manually, for some

reason auto downloads wouldn't work).



3 first few times turned on ubuntu, it offered me a choice between

ubuntu 20.04 and miner os (minerstat?)



4 every time i tried running miner os it would hit 75%, cry FAIL and

stop. monitor black screen.



5 changed settings in bios, program loads fully, screen goes black with

input not supported bouncing around my screen. computer fans ramp up

like the program is trying to run.



6 no longer offers a choice of operating systems unless i restart after logging into ubuntu





here are my questions:



1) is this a known problem, or is it because i bought every piece of new

computer hardware i could afford?



-unity x570 motherboard



-ryzen 9 cpu ( both 24 threaded)



-64gb ddr4 ram



-(2) msi geforce rtx 3060 ti graphics cards



-also installed a 10 year old 1050 ti just to run the monitor

(cannibalized out of one of my old gamers')



-wd 250g m2 drive



-wd 2tb m2 drive



-evga 1000w psu



2) is there an incompatibility between ubuntu and mineros, or am i going to feel really stupid about something i may have missed?



thanks in advance again,

d.c.