new guy again, not sure where i should post this.

C

cryofreeze666

n00b
Joined
Jan 19, 2022
Messages
3
1 installed ubuntu on a 250g m2 drive, monitor works (i am currently
using it to type this question)

2 installed miner os on 2nd drive a 2tb m2 drive (manually, for some
reason auto downloads wouldn't work).

3 first few times turned on ubuntu, it offered me a choice between
ubuntu 20.04 and miner os (minerstat?)

4 every time i tried running miner os it would hit 75%, cry FAIL and
stop. monitor black screen.

5 changed settings in bios, program loads fully, screen goes black with
input not supported bouncing around my screen. computer fans ramp up
like the program is trying to run.

6 no longer offers a choice of operating systems unless i restart after logging into ubuntu


here are my questions:

1) is this a known problem, or is it because i bought every piece of new
computer hardware i could afford?

-unity x570 motherboard

-ryzen 9 cpu ( both 24 threaded)

-64gb ddr4 ram

-(2) msi geforce rtx 3060 ti graphics cards

-also installed a 10 year old 1050 ti just to run the monitor
(cannibalized out of one of my old gamers')

-wd 250g m2 drive

-wd 2tb m2 drive

-evga 1000w psu

2) is there an incompatibility between ubuntu and mineros, or am i going to feel really stupid about something i may have missed?

thanks in advance again,
d.c.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top