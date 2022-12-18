new guy again, not sure where i should post this.

cryofreeze666
1 installed ubuntu on a 250g m2 drive, monitor works (i am currently
using it to type this question)
2 installed miner os on 2nd drive a 2tb m2 drive (manually, for some
reason auto downloads wouldn't work).
3 first few times turned on ubuntu, it offered me a choice between
ubuntu 20.04 and miner os (minerstat?)
4 every time i tried running miner os it would hit 75%, cry FAIL and
stop. monitor black screen.
5 changed settings in bios, program loads fully, screen goes black with
input not supported bouncing around my screen. computer fans ramp up
like the program is trying to run.
6 no longer offers a choice of operating systems unless i restart after logging into ubuntu
here are my questions:
1) is this a known problem, or is it because i bought every piece of new
computer hardware i could afford?
-unity x570 motherboard
-ryzen 9 cpu ( both 24 threaded)
-64gb ddr4 ram
-(2) msi geforce rtx 3060 ti graphics cards
-also installed a 10 year old 1050 ti just to run the monitor
(cannibalized out of one of my old gamers')
-wd 250g m2 drive
-wd 2tb m2 drive
-evga 1000w psu
2) is there an incompatibility between ubuntu and mineros, or am i going to feel really stupid about something i may have missed?
thanks in advance again,
d.c.
