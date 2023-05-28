New Generation of AMD Threadripper "Storm Peak"

Interesting, anyone heard of Storm Peak before?

"Intel brought competition to the HEDT market for the first time in nearly 4 years with the release of their Sapphire Rapids Xeon W range of processors back in February. Xeon W features unlocked SKUs tackling AMD's Threadripper 5000 series from top to bottom; going as high as the 56-core Xeon w9-3495X at a blistering $5,889 USD to as low as ~$1,000 USD for the 12-core Xeon w5-2455X. Intel also interspersed some lower cost locked SKUs to allow system integrators to offer the new platform as workstations to the prosumer market that generally cares little about overclocking. With Intel competing directly with Threadripper again it was expected that it wouldn't be long before AMD would be cooking up a response with their latest and greatest."

1685294824041.png

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/309272/new-generation-of-amd-threadripper-storm-peak-mentioned-on-cpu-z
 
now it kinda makes sense why intel rushed out their new HEDT cpu's. probably expect AMD to announce storm peak sooner.
 
sirmonkey1985 said:
now it kinda makes sense why intel rushed out their new HEDT cpu's. probably expect AMD to announce storm peak sooner.
And Storm Peaks are probably Lenovo Exclusive and hardware locked as they current ones are.
Good on Intel for finally offering a competitive workstation lineup.
 
Lakados said:
And Storm Peaks are probably Lenovo Exclusive and hardware locked as they current ones are.
Good on Intel for finally offering a competitive workstation lineup.
we can only hope AMD learned from that mistake but we'll see.
 
sirmonkey1985 said:
we can only hope AMD learned from that mistake but we'll see.
Was it a mistake ?

Exclusivity are only a window and we can imagine they gain enough in exchange if they did it (like the pro signing for professional application process), now you can buy them at:

https://www.thinkmate.com/system/a+-superworkstation-5014a-tt
https://www.dell.com/en-us/shop/cty/pdp/spd/precision-7865-workstation/xctopt7865us_vp

Or:
https://www.amazon.com/AMD-Ryzen-Th...85297979&sprefix=threadripper+,aps,108&sr=8-3
https://www.newegg.com/amd-ryzen-th...hreadripper PRO 5955WX-_-19-113-776-_-Product

Specially if they would not be able to ship all the demand if it was wide open anyway, exclusivity deal can be a list of benefit with little actual cost
 
