New gaming PC build: AMD 5600X/AM4 or Intel 12600K/LG1700? You advice is appreciated!

I build a new PC to game every 5-10 years. Knowing that my PC (3770K w/1660Ti) was getting a little long-in-the-tooth, my very gracious son sent me a new EVGA 3060Ti for Christmas. We talked, and decided that either an AMD 5600x or the new Intel 12600K would be the best for me. Both have positives and negatives. While the AM4 platform is getting on in years, it is still very competitive. The Alder Lake 12600K is about the same price, but requires one to purchase a heatsink/fan and a (relatively) expensive LGA1700 MB.





I can afford either option but I am leaning toward the Ryzen alternative, mainly because it is proven and is much more efficient (65W versus 150W). I would appreciate ANY advice/experience from other users as to which way you would recommend.





Thank you!