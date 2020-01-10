New games with choice of servers/ sense of community?

So games like CS, World in Conflict, MW, Battlefield 4 (I don't know about 5), etc. you could actually join servers that you wanted to. I met 2 of my best friends 20 years ago playing CS in the same servers regularly. I even flew to another country to attend one of their weddings. But today's games feel like being in line at a hospital. They lack soul, they lack community. You can't go back to the same server, see regular "faces". There is no Cheers mentality to it. It's honestly terrible if you ask me that kids don't get to enjoy camaraderie or make friends. If you look at CS:GO or COD MW right now you select a game mode, then it sends you wherever. You play with people you might not ever play with again. What modern games let people select servers or even have a good sense of community right now? If you ask me, these companies should let people create servers (on the companies servers) and choose game modes, maps, etc not just private matches. If they aren't being used okay boom disappear from the list. I can't imagine it would cost much to implement something like this.