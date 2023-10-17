New Games, Old Hardware.....

First My Specs:
Lenovo Legion 5 17" 1080p 144hz
Intel i7 10750h (most of the time runs at 4.2 to 4.8ghz, does Thermal Throttle to 3.8ghz once in a while).
Nvidia RTX 2060 (1935mhz)
16gb Dual Channel @2933
WD Black SN770 2tb SSD Gen4 Drive in a Gen3 slot, runs about 3500mb/s

I have been really happy with the performance of my laptop up till about the last couple months with the release of Starfield. Before i could run just about anything at high or better setting at 60+ fps. Cyberpunk 2077 on high with Raytracing and I was getting 60+fps. Forza Horizon 5 ran great at high settings (not sure about Raytracing setting) 60+ all day long! Then came Starfield, on low settings I was getting 20-45fps, and things looked like crap, everything was blurry, jaggies were horendous, it was so fugly I couldn't play it. This was with FSR enabled, disabled and various other settings.
I don't understand why all the sudden I could not play the latest games on even the lowest of settings. There is no reason I kow of why it should look so bad and run so poorly. I installed the DLSS mod and image quality improved alot, on mediem settings i was about 45fps. mostly playable and visuals didn't want to make you puke.
Couple days ago I installed the Enshrouded Demo and things are the same as Starfield, (Not sure if it is also a Bethesda game or not but it also only has FSR) Same jaggies and washed out textures, it's like a permenant fog, like your running around with a really bad headache where you want to walk around the house with your eyes closed only to barely open them to make sure your not running into a wall.

Why is it all the sudden games only use FSR, Look so bad and run so horrible. Why can't I adjust the settings down to Cyberpunk 2077 medium settings visuals and get decent performance. Why does it have to look like things did back in Quake 1 days before I got the Diamond Monster 3d video card. (The video card was such a game changer for me when playing Unreal and Quake, the differance it made was huge!). Only reason I can think of is AMD wants to sell some $1500 video cards!
 
Join the club.
Your LT isn't going to get better. Ever.
Enjoy what works well at top GFX or enjoy newer releases and basic visuals for the fun of it.
 
