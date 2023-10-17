New Games, Old Hardware.....

First My Specs:

Lenovo Legion 5 17" 1080p 144hz

Intel i7 10750h (most of the time runs at 4.2 to 4.8ghz, does Thermal Throttle to 3.8ghz once in a while).

Nvidia RTX 2060 (1935mhz)

16gb Dual Channel @2933

WD Black SN770 2tb SSD Gen4 Drive in a Gen3 slot, runs about 3500mb/s



I have been really happy with the performance of my laptop up till about the last couple months with the release of Starfield. Before i could run just about anything at high or better setting at 60+ fps. Cyberpunk 2077 on high with Raytracing and I was getting 60+fps. Forza Horizon 5 ran great at high settings (not sure about Raytracing setting) 60+ all day long! Then came Starfield, on low settings I was getting 20-45fps, and things looked like crap, everything was blurry, jaggies were horendous, it was so fugly I couldn't play it. This was with FSR enabled, disabled and various other settings.

I don't understand why all the sudden I could not play the latest games on even the lowest of settings. There is no reason I kow of why it should look so bad and run so poorly. I installed the DLSS mod and image quality improved alot, on mediem settings i was about 45fps. mostly playable and visuals didn't want to make you puke.

Couple days ago I installed the Enshrouded Demo and things are the same as Starfield, (Not sure if it is also a Bethesda game or not but it also only has FSR) Same jaggies and washed out textures, it's like a permenant fog, like your running around with a really bad headache where you want to walk around the house with your eyes closed only to barely open them to make sure your not running into a wall.



Why is it all the sudden games only use FSR, Look so bad and run so horrible. Why can't I adjust the settings down to Cyberpunk 2077 medium settings visuals and get decent performance. Why does it have to look like things did back in Quake 1 days before I got the Diamond Monster 3d video card. (The video card was such a game changer for me when playing Unreal and Quake, the differance it made was huge!). Only reason I can think of is AMD wants to sell some $1500 video cards!