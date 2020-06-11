New Fiber Internet Speed from 18Mbs

pendragon1 said: that was probably due to the source not cable. unless something is really mess up its never been that slow. been on shaw since it was @home in the 90s.

nice fat pipe now eh. i told telus to gtfo though when they did out neighbourhood. Click to expand...

Rogers, or Fido who I was with, piggy backs off Rogers and it’s been incredibly slow for months now. I get a large part of the reason is Covid and WFH, plus everyone and their mother is streaming more, but it’s ridiculous. 7am, 2pm, 9pm, doesn’t matter what time, sinply surfing the web was out of the question. Pages are either slow to load or don’t at all. I was paying for 150Mb/s, but over the last 1.5yrs I’m lucky if I got 50Mb/s on a good day.... bad days would be 1-5Mb/s... and most days were bad. I live in a condo building with over 400 tenets so I get that everyone is sharing the pipe on cable, but as I work in IT, I can’t get any remote work done. I’ve been trying to Remote into servers and the screens refresh an inch at a time, it’s brutal. So yes, now I will enjoy Bell’s fat pipe