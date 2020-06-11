New Fiber Internet Speed from 18Mbs

dave343
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Oct 17, 2000
- Messages
- 1,682
Just upgraded to 1Gb/s fiber from 18Mb/s cable...
This is through Bell Canada. They have been digging up the streets and putting Fiber through-out the Toronto area, and just within the last year brought the fiber from the street into everyone’s condo unit in my building. When a 14MB file was downloading at 23Kb/s I threw in the towel with the Cable company.
This is through Bell Canada. They have been digging up the streets and putting Fiber through-out the Toronto area, and just within the last year brought the fiber from the street into everyone’s condo unit in my building. When a 14MB file was downloading at 23Kb/s I threw in the towel with the Cable company.
Last edited: