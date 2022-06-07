New EU rule will require all phones and electronics to use a standard charger

That_Sound_Guy

https://www.cnn.com/2022/06/07/tech/europe-uscb-requirement/index.html

Washington (CNN Business)Apple and other smartphone makers will be required to support USB-C as part of a single charging standard for mobile devices across the European Union by as early as the fall of 2024 under a new law announced Tuesday by EU officials.
The legislation is aimed at reducing e-waste and eliminating "cable clutter," said Margrethe Vestager, European Commission Vice President. Under the legislation, according to a release, "mobile phones, tablets, e-readers, earbuds, digital cameras, headphones and headsets, handheld videogame consoles and portable speakers that are rechargeable via a wired cable will have to be equipped with a USB Type-C port, regardless of their manufacture."


Will be interesting to see how far this goes. On the surface it makes sense but if you're already in the Apple-verse, you have no need for USB-C and thus no "cable clutter".
 
Aurelius

There are mounting rumors Apple will move to USB-C for the iPhone, so in that sense the legislation has already succeeded.

With that said, the same concerns remain: the EU is effectively dictating tech standards. USB-C sounds great now; it might not sound great in 2032 if the spec is holding everyone back.
 
Darunion

Darunion

EU doing EU stuff again. Not sure how this improves what they say. Either there is ewaste or cable clutter, not both.

This will get in the way with the next standard or an improved usb-c later on. IMO this does more harm than good.

I have both iphone and android at the house, not much for clutter since most use wireless anyways and for cable file transfers i have a short couple cables in the desk drawer.

That said Im not really offended by two cable types, i still remember when no two cell phones had the same charger lol
 
gamerk2

Aurelius said:
There are mounting rumors Apple will move to USB-C for the iPhone, so in that sense the legislation has already succeeded.

With that said, the same concerns remain: the EU is effectively dictating tech standards. USB-C sounds great now; it might not sound great in 2032 if the spec is holding everyone back.
In which case, they'll adopt a new standard.
 
Nobu

Nobu

I think they have been pushing this for a while, guess they finally got enough support to pass it.

I'm not sure I'm too thrilled with usbc being the standard, but I guess it's better than some alternatives.
 
Valnar

I for one welcome my new USB-C overlords.

I own an iPhone and iPad and have no problem with this mandate, if it provides the same functionality as my lightning cables.

I doubt Apple cares too much. They've got back the R&D on those things for the last 10 years.
 
auntjemima

auntjemima

That_Sound_Guy said:
Will be interesting to see how far this goes. On the surface it makes sense but if you're already in the Apple-verse, you have no need for USB-C and thus no "cable clutter".
Not sure how familiar you are with Apple laptops, but they all sport numerous USBC ports. About time the phone and tablets came around with everything else.
 
LukeTbk

I imagine the idea is also in part by the time that it would be any issue for a mobile device (USB-C), wireless will have took over for that type of mobile device like it is already the case for 99.99%, I imagine a giant amount of people never use a cable for their phone, outside charging when they are out of their nightly contact charger routine.
 
GotNoRice

GotNoRice

That_Sound_Guy said:
On the surface it makes sense but if you're already in the Apple-verse, you have no need for USB-C and thus no "cable clutter".
The MacBook and new iPad models already use USB-C...

https://support.apple.com/en-us/HT209186

Aurelius said:
the EU is effectively dictating tech standards.
That would make more sense if it wasn't a standard that has already been adopted by the entire industry. USB 4 will use USB-C, so USB-C won't be going away any time soon. It will likely outlive all of us.
 
Aurelius

GotNoRice said:
That would make more sense if it wasn't a standard that has already been adopted by the entire industry. USB 4 will use USB-C, so USB-C won't be going away any time soon. It will likely outlive all of us.
I'm sure it'll be around for a while, but that long? Nah. Virtually every tech standard reaches a point where it's no longer adequate, no matter how bright and promising it was early on. USB-C is a bit more resilient in that there's no huge rush to change the connector, but we have yet to see if the performance and power will still be relevant over time.
 
auntjemima

auntjemima

Aurelius said:
I'm sure it'll be around for a while, but that long? Nah. Virtually every tech standard reaches a point where it's no longer adequate, no matter how bright and promising it was early on. USB-C is a bit more resilient in that there's no huge rush to change the connector, but we have yet to see if the performance and power will still be relevant over time.
I think a large difference between this standard and a normal usb connector is years of adjustment. We want smaller chargers, check. Unidirectional, check. High powered, check. Works across many aspects, such as monitors, video card enclosures and the normal peripherals as well, check.

Previous usb iterations didn't cover much past basic peripherals. USBC is robust, strong, less prone to damage like micro usb was and can be used for numerous functions above and beyond the basic.
 
