New: Epyc 7F - higher clocks and lower core counts

AMD’s New EPYC 7F52 Reviewed: The F is for ᴴᴵᴳᴴ Frequency

Many of you were asking about the lack of a higher clock, lower core count Epyc when Rome launched for certain professional applications where cores are not important but I/O was, or where clocks and large ram pool/ECC was, I was sure it was coming later and said so - sure enough:edit: can't add tags after posting? whoops.