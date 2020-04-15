New: Epyc 7F - higher clocks and lower core counts

N4CR
Many of you were asking about the lack of a higher clock, lower core count Epyc when Rome launched for certain professional applications where cores are not important but I/O was, or where clocks and large ram pool/ECC was, I was sure it was coming later and said so - sure enough:
https://www.anandtech.com/show/15715/amds-new-epyc-7f52-reviewed-the-f-is-for-frequency
AMD’s New EPYC 7F52 Reviewed: The F is for ᴴᴵᴳᴴ Frequency
