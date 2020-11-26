erek
"FADU's SSD controller architecture was the first to use RISC-V processor cores, with their previous FC3081 "Annapurna" controller featuring SiFive's S51 cores. The controller architecture also features a variety of special-purpose hardware offloads to improve power efficiency and QoS. FADU's firmware can support a wide range of the more advanced optional NVMe features, including Controller Memory Buffer (CMB), Persistent Memory Region (PMR), SR-IOV virtualization, IO Determinism and Zoned Namespaces.
FADU provides their DELTA reference SSD designs based around the FC4121 controller, with both U.2 and EDSFF E1.S designs and firmware customization available. These designs are available either for customers to manufacture themselves, or customers can provide the NAND and FADU will arrange contract manufacturing of the private label SSDs."
https://www.anandtech.com/show/16275/new-enterprise-ssd-controllers-from-silicon-motion-phison-fadu
