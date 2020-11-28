New Ender 5 Pro marlin upgrade help

New to 3d printing but not to technology. I purchased the Ender 5 Pro and I am very impressed, however there are a couple of things that on which I can use some guidance:



My machine crashes often when loading a new gcode file. It will reboot itself with a flashing blank screen for a couple of minutes. When rebooted, I am able to load and print the same file that crashed before. I considered the old version of Marlin that came with the machine (0.0.8 which is odd the machine is brand new) may be the culprit, since the Creality3D website shows version 1.1.8 as the latest upgrade.



The software download from Creality3D includes two .hex files. One includes the word ‘bootloader’ the other does not. Which would I use and how would I install either of those directly?



Not knowing if the hex files could be installed directly, I attempted to upgrade using Arduino. During this process I am able get all the necessary libraries and to get the provided files to compile in Arduino successfully, however it fails on the upload attempt with a sync error. I have installed the usb drivers and it seems to know something is connected but the "get board info" in Arduino says "Unknown board"



I do not know what version MB I have and if it is Touch or not and I am not sure if a bootloader is installed. How can I find this out? How can I resolve the sync issue?



Attached are the Arduino errors.



Thank you