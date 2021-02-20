New Ender 3 V2 Owner Checkig In....

maclem8223
Wow...what a rabbit hole and journey so far. I don't think I kept a valid warranty for more that 2 days but anyways on with the post! Ender 3 V2 4.2.2. original board replaced with a 4.2.7. Added a bltouch 3.1 and that's where shit went wrong. I thought I'd get fancy and upgrade the firmware and everything right along with it, there were.....problems. I tore the whole printer back down after finding a wonderful first build setup. Ender 3 V2 Build guide and tips This did wonders for my prints. Also, joined a 3d print discord to figure what was going on with my bltouch and the z-offset not saving. Come to find out the firmware doesn't like to save the z-offset settings with the V2..There's more to it but that is the gist. Started off with printing functional things, Pi4 Case, cam mount, extender feet, V2 silent mod parts, a dragon, you know...the important stuff. Replacement fans should be here this weekend. My favorite upgrade so far has to be installing Octoprint/Octolapse. Started to do some video editing with the octolapse vids in premiere pro, this is only a sample and only my 2nd ever edited vid, go easy on my lol.