new drivers 24.6.1, with vega/polaris support

Adrenalin Edition 24.6.1​

https://www.amd.com/en/resources/support-articles/release-notes/RN-RAD-WIN-24-6-1.html#Contents

Highlights​

  • New Game Support​

    • The First Descendant
    • Once Human

  • Expanded HYPR-Tune Support​

    • HYPR-TUNE Profiles
      • Like a Dragon 8: Infinite Wealth
      • Overwatch® 2
      • The First Descendent
      • F1® 24
      • Outpost: Infinity Siege
    • Click HERE for more information regarding HYPR-RX.
      • Enable HYPR-RX and get an instant boost in performance of up to 149% on the Radeon™ RX 7800XT GPU across games like Baldur's Gate 3, F1 23, Resident Evil 4 and more! RS-642
      • Join the conversation by sharing how well HYPR-RX with AFMF is working on your system. This information across thousands of games helps us make further improvements.

  • Expanded Operating System Support​

    • Support for Windows 11, version 24H2.

scroll down to the download section for the 2 different installers.
 
