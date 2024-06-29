new drivers 24.6.1, with vega/polaris support

pendragon1
Extremely [H]
- Joined
- Oct 7, 2000
- Messages
- 53,766
Adrenalin Edition 24.6.1https://www.amd.com/en/resources/support-articles/release-notes/RN-RAD-WIN-24-6-1.html#Contents
Highlights
New Game Support
- The First Descendant
- Once Human
Expanded HYPR-Tune Support
- HYPR-TUNE Profiles
- Like a Dragon 8: Infinite Wealth
- Overwatch® 2
- The First Descendent
- F1® 24
- Outpost: Infinity Siege
- Click HERE for more information regarding HYPR-RX.
- Enable HYPR-RX and get an instant boost in performance of up to 149% on the Radeon™ RX 7800XT GPU across games like Baldur's Gate 3, F1 23, Resident Evil 4 and more! RS-642
- Join the conversation by sharing how well HYPR-RX with AFMF is working on your system. This information across thousands of games helps us make further improvements.
- HYPR-TUNE Profiles
Expanded Operating System Support
- Support for Windows 11, version 24H2.
scroll down to the download section for the 2 different installers.