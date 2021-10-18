ralphie1313
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Jan 15, 2019
- Messages
- 155
Hi so i am building a new system the new system is also an asus motherboard different model can i just use the ssd drive i have now or should i get a new drive and do a clean install ?
now if u guys say do a clean install how do i download windows 11 from ms site from the new computer if there is no operating system??
thanks
now if u guys say do a clean install how do i download windows 11 from ms site from the new computer if there is no operating system??
thanks