Hi so i am building a new system the new system is also an asus motherboard different model can i just use the ssd drive i have now or should i get a new drive and do a clean install ?
now if u guys say do a clean install how do i download windows 11 from ms site from the new computer if there is no operating system??

thanks
 
I need to read up on how to make a flash drive with windows startup is it called for a new drive ? or do i want to make an executable drive? i am not sure

thanks
 
You need to use the windows installer creation tool to make a bootable usb if the drive is empty. But if you buy a 'ready' computer it usually comes with windows + bloatware installed.
 
