New displays turn off for 50 seconds and then come back on ?

Reinstalling current version of graphics drivers

Reinstalling current version of graphics drivers (clean install)

Rolling back to previous version of graphics drivers

Replacing the Dell monitor's DisplayPort cable for an HDMI cable

Replacing the LG 27" monitor's DisplayPort for an HDMI cable

Turning off Freesync in the LG 27" monitor

Disabling Deep Sleep in both LG monitors

Changing refresh rates to 120 Hz and even 60 Hz on the 27" LG monitor

I'm having an interesting problem. I bought a couple of displays from Amazon Warehouse to replace my aging Alienware AW3418DW. I replaced this one with an LG 32GQ950-B and an LG 27GP95R-B. Additionally I also use a Dell P2419H, which I used with my old Alienware monitor without issue. I have an MSI 4080 Suprim X graphics card and a EVGA PSU rated between 1000-1200W (can't remember).So right now I have this 3 monitor setup which I'm really liking (these LG panels are spectactular!) but I have one problem. At random intervals, all of my screens will go dark and enter power saving mode (as if I turned off the computer) and stay like that for about 45-50 seconds and then turn back on. I have not yet been able to determine what is causing this. It is important to note that this problem was not present when I was only using the 32GQ950-B and the P2419H. It started happening once I added the 27GP95R-B to the mix. Additionally, when the displays power off, it sends my PC into the same mode as when I lock it (Corsair iCue goes on standby, fans spin up, display on the Corsair cooler changes, etc.) On occasion, when the displays came back on, the default sound device would change to the monitor's sound output (I have since disabled that sound device), kind of like when you update/reinstall graphics drivers.The two LG panels are running at 4K, 144 Hz, 10 bit, HDR and the Dell Panel is running at 1920x1080, 60 Hz, 8 bit, SDR.Things I've already tried:Any ideas of what could be happening? I'm almost certain the problem stems from this third, 27" LG monitor, as the behavior mentioned above does not happen when only the 32" LG monitor and the 24" Dell monitor are connected.