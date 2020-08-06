New Desk build

Been working on this slowly over time. This was my first woodworking project, had to buy so many tools. Well I say had to really just wanted to buy them. I learned a lot while building this. I know where i messed up on parts, a few things I would change looking back. Overall I am happy with it. Looking to see if I have an old photo of how things were set up for comparison. Also bought logitech g560 speakers for this, my old desk had a couple $10 speakers i bought just to have some sound not through my headset. Some generic specs on the PC it is over 4 years old now, so new desk means build a new PC right? i7-6700k, 32gb ram, 500gb evo ssd, gtx 1070, 2 32" curved monitors.




Nice, but doesn't that put the monitors up way too high? (Unless your nickname in high school was Lurch.)
 
yeah they are a bit higher than i wanted, the most i can do is lower about an inch and keep the wow server blade underneath. If I remove it then I can drop about 4 inches, but then i have no where for it to be displayed currently. They really are not extremely high so it is not horrible. Again learned lots about building this and definitely would change a few things if i could go back.
 
