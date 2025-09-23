erek
“Professional overclocker SaltyCroissant set a new memory overclock world record, achieving DDR5-13020, or 6510 MHz. The feat was achieved using a Corsair Vengeance memory module originally specified for DDR5-7600; paired with a GIGABYTE Z890 AORUS Tachyon Ice motherboard, an Intel Core Ultra 7 265K processor, and an extreme cooling setup. The frequency of 6510 MHz (13020 MT/s) was achieved with an incredible FSBIMM ratio of 3:188, and timings of 68-128-128-256 T. The memory controller ticks at 1627.5 MHz, indicating a Gear 4 mode. We'll update this post with HWBOT links once we have them.”
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/341243/new-ddr5-memory-oc-record-set-at-ddr5-13020-with-cl68
