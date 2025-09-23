  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
New DDR5 Memory OC Record Set at DDR5-13020 with CL68

“Professional overclocker SaltyCroissant set a new memory overclock world record, achieving DDR5-13020, or 6510 MHz. The feat was achieved using a Corsair Vengeance memory module originally specified for DDR5-7600; paired with a GIGABYTE Z890 AORUS Tachyon Ice motherboard, an Intel Core Ultra 7 265K processor, and an extreme cooling setup. The frequency of 6510 MHz (13020 MT/s) was achieved with an incredible FSB:DIMM ratio of 3:188, and timings of 68-128-128-256 T. The memory controller ticks at 1627.5 MHz, indicating a Gear 4 mode. We'll update this post with HWBOT links once we have them.”

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/341243/new-ddr5-memory-oc-record-set-at-ddr5-13020-with-cl68
 
Wow, all that work to be 1ns slower than the stock settings and timings from Corsair.
 
