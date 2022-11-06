New CPU installed and PC now lags

outofpower
n00b
- Joined
- Nov 6, 2022
- Messages
- 1
Hello. I don't have any experience dropping in a new CPU to an already working system which is what I did. I went from a Ryzen 1200 to a Ryzen 5600. I updated the bios according to their website and it supports the cpu.
Is it typical a fresh install of Windows is needed for it to work right? I was hoping I could avoid that.
I'm not sure if the CPU is defective or I just need a fresh install.
Basically I just wondered if what I am experiencing is typical of a new cpu install.
Thanks
