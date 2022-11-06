New CPU installed and PC now lags

O

outofpower

n00b
Joined
Nov 6, 2022
Messages
1
Hello. I don't have any experience dropping in a new CPU to an already working system which is what I did. I went from a Ryzen 1200 to a Ryzen 5600. I updated the bios according to their website and it supports the cpu.

Is it typical a fresh install of Windows is needed for it to work right? I was hoping I could avoid that.

I'm not sure if the CPU is defective or I just need a fresh install.

Basically I just wondered if what I am experiencing is typical of a new cpu install.

Thanks
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Extremely [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
42,481
outofpower said:
Hello. I don't have any experience dropping in a new CPU to an already working system which is what I did. I went from a Ryzen 1200 to a Ryzen 5600. I updated the bios according to their website and it supports the cpu.

Is it typical a fresh install of Windows is needed for it to work right? I was hoping I could avoid that.

I'm not sure if the CPU is defective or I just need a fresh install.

Basically I just wondered if what I am experiencing is typical of a new cpu install.

Thanks
Click to expand...
no, a re-install should not be needed. since you dropped a new cpu and updated the bios id suspect you need do a good bios clearing, not just a load optimized.
yank the battery and power cord, hit the power button to help drain the board/psu and let it sit for a couple minutes. put it back together, power up and reconfig you bios(or leave on auto, however you have it). see if that helps.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top