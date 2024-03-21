New CPU Cooler Question

killroy67 said: I'm going to consider that Frost Spirit, I like the looks, it has RGB and it's a pretty easy install. Click to expand...

Well, the 7800X3D is definitely beyond the scope of what the AMD Wraith Prism was designed to cool. There is a reason why those CPUs don't come with heatsinks. While it works, that's probably just because most games don't actually fully utilize all 8 cores. Anything that did fully utilize all 8 cores would almost certainly result in throttling.The Frost Spirit 140 is pretty amazing. I've bought a ton of them since they went on sale and they have not disappointed.I'll point out though, that the one that is on sale for $27.90 doeshave any RGB. If you choose the RGB version, that bumps the price up to ~$41 which is solidly outside of "good deal" range, although you could certainly do worse.