New CPU Cooler Question

So I've been using the AMD Wraith Prism to cool my previous 5900X, and now the 7800X3D. The only thing I do is gaming, and I get very good FPS with my temps not exceeding 70C. The CPU is also boosting to 4800-5000mhz without issue. The question is if I go with a bigger heat sink and push-pull cooler like the Cooler Master MasterAir MA824 Stealth, will that make much of a difference? My ambient temps are what really helps out a lot, our house is typically 65-68F year round.
 
That Cooler Master may well cool the CPU a bit better under load, and it may do the job more quietly. But holy hell, it's $100? I'd just go with a closed-loop all-in-one radiator for that price.

Instead, maybe consider the one of the Thermalright models, such as the Peerless Assassin, Phantom Spirit, or Frost Spirit. Those typically cost ~$30-45 (depending on fans, RGB, etc.) and review very well.
 
I actually like the Frost Spirit a lot, thanks for pointing those out.
pendragon1 said:
yup, get a PS120 or FS140, dont waste money on the CM.
https://www.amazon.com/Thermalright-Cooler-Aluminium-Heatsink-Technology/dp/B09P34RVPX
i dont have an FS yet, might have to grab one since theyre still cheap up here....
So would the gains be significant in gaming performance, or would it be negligible. I just don't want to go through the hassle of removing the Wraith and installing the new one only to see a couple degrees difference.
 
Your average gaming clock speeds might be a little higher with a better cooler, but the difference isn't significant. On my 7800X3D a dual tower air cooler like the AK620 has average gaming clocks of around 4825mhz (-20 offset, PBO) and a 360 AIO averages 5050mhz. A gain is a gain, but I wouldn't have run out to buy the AIO if I didn't already have it. Thats only a 5% clock bump and means essentially nothing to games.

I wouldn't worry about it unless you're unhappy with noise levels.
 
your cpu may boost higher for longer and if a game reacts to that then yes.
horrorshow is right that what you have is fine, and its keeping the cpu well within spec but see above, and it might do it cooler. iirc those chips start slowing down over 65.
for $27 might be worth a try, but thats up to you.
 
The only times I see it hit 70ish is during cut scenes, normal gaming the 7800X3D is running between 50-60C...maybe I should of specified that upfront.
 
Like the others said, yeah, maybe you'll see a little bit of a boost. I think the real improvement over what you have now might be noise levels. The Thermalrights, that Cooler Master, and like tower coolers with their larger surface area and larger dual fans are much more efficient and don't have to work as hard.
 
The Wraith is not a quiet cooler, that I can attest to, although when it's ramped up I have headphone on. So it seems I may gain a little bit in performance and slightly better temps, but it sounds like the noise is more of the issue, which is substantial even at idle speeds. I can't hear the GF from the other room, but that also could be a plus lol 😂
 
Yeah I have a couple of wraiths laying around and I only use them on really low end chips because those things scream lol

There are a lot of really good cooler in the $25-35 range that would be a nice improvement.
 
I'm going to consider that Frost Spirit, I like the looks, it has RGB and it's a pretty easy install.
 
Well, the 7800X3D is definitely beyond the scope of what the AMD Wraith Prism was designed to cool. There is a reason why those CPUs don't come with heatsinks. While it works, that's probably just because most games don't actually fully utilize all 8 cores. Anything that did fully utilize all 8 cores would almost certainly result in throttling.

The Frost Spirit 140 is pretty amazing. I've bought a ton of them since they went on sale and they have not disappointed.

I'll point out though, that the one that is on sale for $27.90 does not have any RGB. If you choose the RGB version, that bumps the price up to ~$41 which is solidly outside of "good deal" range, although you could certainly do worse.
 
