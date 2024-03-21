New CPU Cooler Question

killroy67
Oct 16, 2006
1,570
So I've been using the AMD Wraith Prism to cool my previous 5900X, and now the 7800X3D. The only thing I do is gaming, and I get very good FPS with my temps not exceeding 70C. The CPU is also boosting to 4800-5000mhz without issue. The question is if I go with a bigger heat sink and push-pull cooler like the Cooler Master MasterAir MA824 Stealth, will that make much of a difference? My ambient temps are what really helps out a lot, our house is typically 65-68F year round.