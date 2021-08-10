NEW CPU Benchmark for Gamers and Overclockers 3-D Mark

Comixbooks

Comixbooks

Fully [H]
Joined
Jun 7, 2008
Messages
17,018
12b98653d20459b815e0564c3a023380e84abf70_960x311.jpg
MAJOR UPDATE
POSTED
Thu, June 24
New CPU benchmarks for gamers and overclockers

We’re expanding 3DMark today by adding a set of dedicated CPU benchmarks.

The 3DMark CPU Profile introduces a new approach to CPU benchmarking. Instead of producing a single score, the 3DMark CPU Profile shows you how CPU performance scales and changes with the number of cores and threads used.

The CPU Profile has six tests, each of which uses a different number of threads. The benchmark starts by using all available threads. It then repeats using 16 threads, 8 threads, 4 threads, 2 threads, and ends with a single-threaded test.

These six tests help you benchmark and compare CPU performance for a range of threading levels. They also provide a better way to compare different CPU models by looking at the results from thread levels they have in common.

The 3DMark CPU Profile shows you how your CPU scores compare with other results from the same processor. It’s a great way to check if your CPU is performing as expected.

9bd2b222be88cccb32c9d22eb02ab1ef07cd9499.png

Six levels of CPU performance
Max-threads test
— The Max-threads score represents the full performance potential of your CPU when using all available threads, the ideal benchmark for the latest high-core-count processors.

16-threads test
— The 16-threads score is a good measure of CPU performance for computationally intensive tasks, such as digital content creation and 3D rendering, that benefit from more threads.

8-threads test
— The performance of modern DirectX 12 games usually correlates most closely with the 8-threads score.

4-threads test
and
2-threads test
— The frame rates of older games developed for DirectX 9 usually correlate most closely with the 2-threads and 4-threads scores.

1 thread test
— The 1-thread score is a fundamental measure of your processor's performance.

Benchmark and compare CPU performance with 3DMark
The 3DMark CPU Profile shows you how your CPU scores compare with other results from the same processor.

713370db379c9591027a16628f159be5dd9b005b.png

On the 3DMark CPU Profile result screen, the green bars show you how your scores compare with the best scores for your CPU. The longer the green bar, the closer your score is to the best result.

The median score, shown by the marker, shows the performance level you should expect for your CPU. In most cases, the median represents performance with stock settings. If your score is below the median, it may indicate a problem with cooling or background processes. Check the hardware monitoring chart to see how the CPU temperature changed during the run.

The distance from the median marker to the end of the bar represents the overclocking potential of the CPU. For overclockers, the 3DMark CPU Profile gives you more ways to measure the effects of your overclocking and more ways to compete for the highest scores!

Please note that these features are powered by benchmark results from 3DMark users. These insights may be unavailable for some CPU models until enough results are submitted.

Available now
The 3DMark CPU Profile is available now as a free update. Download the latest version to get started.
 
Last edited:
Comixbooks

Comixbooks

Fully [H]
Joined
Jun 7, 2008
Messages
17,018
Short Benchmark only like 9 seconds and it's over but the animation slows down once it goes to from 16 threads down to one.
 
Last edited:
legcramp

legcramp

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Aug 16, 2004
Messages
11,634
This better be free and not another DLC I gotta buy on steam... -Entitled PC software user/gamer
 
L

LigTasm

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jul 29, 2011
Messages
5,123
I haven't bothered overclocking a CPU or GPU since Ryzen 1st gen came out. Maybe I'm just getting old lol, as long as it works I'm fine with it.
 
StryderxX

StryderxX

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jun 22, 2006
Messages
1,364
LigTasm said:
I haven't bothered overclocking a CPU or GPU since Ryzen 1st gen came out. Maybe I'm just getting old lol, as long as it works I'm fine with it.
Click to expand...
Same, I just use these benchmark apps to make sure my hardware is running well after the initial build. My days of riding the edge of stability with crazy overclocks is over!
 
Z

zamardii12

2[H]4U
Joined
Jun 6, 2014
Messages
3,036
LigTasm said:
I haven't bothered overclocking a CPU or GPU since Ryzen 1st gen came out. Maybe I'm just getting old lol, as long as it works I'm fine with it.
Click to expand...
Same here. My last PC was the first and last PC of mine I would ever overclock. CPUs are so damn fast now that overclocking literally has no negligible difference I feel in gaming at least if it's a recently released CPU within the last year or so. I always had boot and stability issues and was tired of tweaking it. I just want to turn a PC on and game for the 30 or so minutes I have.... no diagnosing problems.

Yeah... I agree... just getting older and caring less about that shit. :D
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top