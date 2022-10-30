New Core I5-13600KF Build - Weird Video Signal Issue?

CPU: Intel Core I5-13600KF

Intel Core I5-13600KF Motherboard: Asus ROG Strix Z690-F w/ latest drivers (version 2103, 2022/10/19)

Asus ROG Strix Z690-F w/ latest drivers (version 2103, 2022/10/19) Power Supply: EVGA Supernova 1600 G+

EVGA Supernova 1600 G+ Video Card: AORUS GeForce GTX 1060 6G rev.2 w/ latest drivers (version 526.47 2022/10/27)

AORUS GeForce GTX 1060 6G rev.2 w/ latest drivers (version 526.47 2022/10/27) Monitor: Asus PB287q

The video card, power supply, and monitor all work perfectly fine in a different build

Different display cables and HDMI cables going from my video card to monitor

Different PSU -> video card power cables

Different VGA power cable port on PSU

Reseat video card many times

Reseat RAM many times

Flash BIOS to newest version

Disabling fast boot in BIOS

When I power on my computer the monitor gets no signal from my video card and stays blank. Everything else appears to be working, including the lights and fans on my video card. If I power on the computer and then restart it using the restart button on the case the monitor WILL display the signal, showing full POST and Windows 10 BUT the video card fans don't work.It seems like there is some weird handshake or communication issue between the motherboard and video card... I'm stumped.I restart the PC at 0:57 and then the video signal works but graphics card fans don't