New computer old drives, easiest OS move?

So finally decided to make the upgrade push from a 4690k to a amd 7700x, and pretty much everything is new except I'd like to use the old drives, an older sata ssd as a boot drive, a relatively new NVME and a pile of spinning rust where my downloads go and a plex server. I already know I'm going to be in a shit storm because all the hardware is new so Windows (win10pro) is going to object.
But I'm wondering what's the easiest/best way to go about doing things? I'd love to do a fresh install, but I really would not love to have to reinstall every damn thing I have too because registry this or that. Any advice?
