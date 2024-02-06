New Chipset Drivers

I recently installed the chipset driver 6.01.25.342 for my AMD 7800 x3D. I noticed that my Power Plan changed from Balanced to High Performance. Has anyone had this happen? Should I stay on Performance?
 
afaik, amd is still saying to use the balanced but its your call.
 
