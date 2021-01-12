New Chinese bylaw allows Chinese companies to sue non-US companies that comply with US chip bans

The new trade regulation, being touted as Beijing’s latest counterattack to the “extraterritorial excesses” of United States’ bans targeting Chinese firms – will make third-party, non-American entities in China punishable if they adhere to Washington’s punitive demands such as stopping supplies of goods or services.
One inference based on the article can be that the US bans that forbid TSMC from shipping its chips made with US technology or know-how to Huawei will be covered by the new Chinese by-law and that TSMC may even fall afoul of it.
Taiwanese, Japanese, South Korean and other foreign companies that run large manufacturing facilities in China but also rely on American technologies for their products now have to navigate carefully through the Beijing-Washington tech war with potential penalties from both sides.
Many foreign firms, especially those in the tech sector, are still browsing through the text of the bylaw to try to work out Beijing’s intent and are seeking advice from their legal consultants.
In an 11th-hour decision in response, Huawei reportedly scrambled in early May to order about US$700 million worth of 7-nanometer chips from its key supplier TSMC, having got wind of the additional sanctions.
It is believed that Huawei is sitting on a massive inventory of chips and other key components, enough to power future models at least for the rest of the year.
However, some chips will become outmoded when TSMC and other companies launch newer chips along with new handsets that will hit the market later this year.