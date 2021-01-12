New Chinese bylaw allows Chinese companies to sue non-US companies that comply with US chip bans

In an 11th-hour decision in response, Huawei reportedly scrambled in early May to order about US$700 million worth of 7-nanometer chips from its key supplier TSMC, having got wind of the additional sanctions.



It is believed that Huawei is sitting on a massive inventory of chips and other key components, enough to power future models at least for the rest of the year.



However, some chips will become outmoded when TSMC and other companies launch newer chips along with new handsets that will hit the market later this year.