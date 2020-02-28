New CG, Gameplay Trailers Released for Baldur's Gate 3; Will Only Release on PC

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 4,424
Baldur's Gate, an iconic franchise with it's 3rd iteration coming soon!
"It's interesting to note that Baldur's Gate 3 executive producer David Walgrave told Eurogamer that the game is currently only being developed for PC, with no intention of releasing it on current-gen consoles. According to the producer, "I don't think that current-gen consoles would be able to run it. There's a lot of technical upgrades and updates that we did to our engine. I don't know if it would be capable of being able to actually run on those things. Maybe it could run, but then we would have to tone down the textures and this and that and it wouldn't look as cool anymore." Do you think the shown graphics justify that the games aren't being developed for current-gen consoles, or do you think Larian is simply catering to their prime market first?"
https://www.techpowerup.com/264319/new-cg-gameplay-trailers-released-for-baldurs-gate-3-will-only-release-on-pc
"It's interesting to note that Baldur's Gate 3 executive producer David Walgrave told Eurogamer that the game is currently only being developed for PC, with no intention of releasing it on current-gen consoles. According to the producer, "I don't think that current-gen consoles would be able to run it. There's a lot of technical upgrades and updates that we did to our engine. I don't know if it would be capable of being able to actually run on those things. Maybe it could run, but then we would have to tone down the textures and this and that and it wouldn't look as cool anymore." Do you think the shown graphics justify that the games aren't being developed for current-gen consoles, or do you think Larian is simply catering to their prime market first?"
https://www.techpowerup.com/264319/new-cg-gameplay-trailers-released-for-baldurs-gate-3-will-only-release-on-pc