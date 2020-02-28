New CG, Gameplay Trailers Released for Baldur's Gate 3; Will Only Release on PC

erek

erek

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
4,424
Baldur's Gate, an iconic franchise with it's 3rd iteration coming soon!

"It's interesting to note that Baldur's Gate 3 executive producer David Walgrave told Eurogamer that the game is currently only being developed for PC, with no intention of releasing it on current-gen consoles. According to the producer, "I don't think that current-gen consoles would be able to run it. There's a lot of technical upgrades and updates that we did to our engine. I don't know if it would be capable of being able to actually run on those things. Maybe it could run, but then we would have to tone down the textures and this and that and it wouldn't look as cool anymore." Do you think the shown graphics justify that the games aren't being developed for current-gen consoles, or do you think Larian is simply catering to their prime market first?"


https://www.techpowerup.com/264319/new-cg-gameplay-trailers-released-for-baldurs-gate-3-will-only-release-on-pc
 
D

Delicieuxz

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
May 11, 2016
Messages
1,047
It overwhelmingly looks like a clone of D:OS. And the combat just looks like playing D:OS2. Let me know when it has RTwP implemented and so will be an actual Baldur's Gate series game.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top