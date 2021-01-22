New Caselabs Sth-10 Build

R

Rainstar

n00b
Joined
Dec 14, 2011
Messages
47
Might as well post it up, Had an unbuilt Black Caselabs Sth-10 Normal ATX config collecting dust so decided to work on it

20160531_145340.jpg
Someone in my State was selling the same STH-10 in White so I decided to Splice/Zebra/Mash it together

photo_2020-12-20_13-50-39.jpg

Lets start the build
photo_2020-12-27_14-00-13.jpg

Second more White caselabs will collect some dust until I decide on another plan
photo_2021-01-16_15-05-47.jpg
The white one is Reverse ATX config, its too preety to sell HA!
photo_2021-01-21_22-41-27.jpg

Installed that nifty Lightbox for bright internal lighting, Does not fit the reverse atx whiter case might get someone to custom make one or perhaps try a distro plate from singularity for other case
photo_2021-01-21_22-52-07.jpg

Friend really wanted the 5900x so i settled on the 5800x should still be overkill for running 4K resolution
photo_2021-01-13_20-41-52.jpg
Ram, Mobo block, nvme ssd put in
photo_2021-01-13_20-41-46.jpg
Lol RGB(GROSS RAINBOW PUKE) testing
photo_2021-01-13_20-41-43.jpgphoto_2021-01-13_20-41-40.jpg
3090 Asus Tuf GPU blocked
photo_2021-01-13_20-41-54.jpgphoto_2020-12-30_13-56-51.jpg
Main stuff is in
photo_2021-01-03_10-56-20.jpg

Push Pull two 480 Hardware labs Nemesis GTS
photo_2021-01-16_15-05-45 (3).jpg

Exposed side and drop in mount will have Silverstone AB120R A-RGB fans probably rotating Blue/White lighting
the top pedestal will feature 16 fans in push pull for Radiators, one Front Intake, Two Intake upwards from Motherboard Chamber and four Exhaust from the Drop in Mount this wind tunnel will have shit tons of cabling.
photo_2021-01-16_15-05-46.jpg
Will use Singularity Distroblock with two reservoirs in dual loop. Distro block is still stuck in Australia i need the final piece to start bending PETG
photo_2020-09-24_19-00-33.jpg


Monitor will be LG CX48 TV
More will come when The time is right.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top