New Caselabs Sth-10 Build

Might as well post it up, Had an unbuilt Black Caselabs Sth-10 Normal ATX config collecting dust so decided to work on itSomeone in my State was selling the same STH-10 in White so I decided to Splice/Zebra/Mash it togetherLets start the buildSecond more White caselabs will collect some dust until I decide on another planThe white one is Reverse ATX config, its too preety to sell HA!Installed that nifty Lightbox for bright internal lighting, Does not fit the reverse atx whiter case might get someone to custom make one or perhaps try a distro plate from singularity for other caseFriend really wanted the 5900x so i settled on the 5800x should still be overkill for running 4K resolutionRam, Mobo block, nvme ssd put inLol RGB(GROSS RAINBOW PUKE) testing3090 Asus Tuf GPU blockedMain stuff is inPush Pull two 480 Hardware labs Nemesis GTSExposed side and drop in mount will have Silverstone AB120R A-RGB fans probably rotating Blue/White lightingthe top pedestal will feature 16 fans in push pull for Radiators, one Front Intake, Two Intake upwards from Motherboard Chamber and four Exhaust from the Drop in Mount this wind tunnel will have shit tons of cabling.Will use Singularity Distroblock with two reservoirs in dual loop. Distro block is still stuck in Australia i need the final piece to start bending PETGMonitor will be LG CX48 TVMore will come when The time is right.