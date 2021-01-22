New Caselabs Sth-10 Build

Might as well post it up, Had an unbuilt Black Caselabs Sth-10 Normal ATX config collecting dust so decided to work on it
Someone in my State was selling the same STH-10 in White so I decided to Splice/Zebra/Mash it together
Lets start the build
Second more White caselabs will collect some dust until I decide on another plan
The white one is Reverse ATX config, its too preety to sell HA!
Installed that nifty Lightbox for bright internal lighting, Does not fit the reverse atx whiter case might get someone to custom make one or perhaps try a distro plate from singularity for other case
Friend really wanted the 5900x so i settled on the 5800x should still be overkill for running 4K resolution
Ram, Mobo block, nvme ssd put in
Lol RGB(GROSS RAINBOW PUKE) testing
3090 Asus Tuf GPU blocked
Main stuff is in
Push Pull two 480 Hardware labs Nemesis GTS
Exposed side and drop in mount will have Silverstone AB120R A-RGB fans probably rotating Blue/White lighting
the top pedestal will feature 16 fans in push pull for Radiators, one Front Intake, Two Intake upwards from Motherboard Chamber and four Exhaust from the Drop in Mount this wind tunnel will have shit tons of cabling.
Will use Singularity Distroblock with two reservoirs in dual loop. Distro block is still stuck in Australia i need the final piece to start bending PETG
Monitor will be LG CX48 TV
More will come when The time is right.
