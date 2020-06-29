New case, fans and fan hub

Settled on Thermaltake s100 and ordered
A2EAA072-DAE5-4923-A634-7B7B3E01168A.jpeg


Wanting to connect 6 fans: 3 front intake, 2 top exhaust and 1 rear exhaust. Thinking of using a fan hub that connects to SATA power and mobo fan header to control speed. I’ve always used molex before. Are these hubs ok for the SATA? Ok to connect six to one?
2D53E0B4-E89D-4C7F-A347-D39797BE064F.jpeg


Read good things about these fans (even though they are ball bearing and 2 will be horizontal).
C0A3DEB5-098F-4A31-B29E-CFD8B942B9FF.jpeg
 
