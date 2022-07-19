New build, turns on but nothing comes on screen and there is orange mobo light that is supposedly telling me something.

I just built a machine for my friend, and unfortunately to my surprise it didn't successfully boot. It is based on the i7-11700K CPU. And this is the mobo:Here are the parts:I didn't really like the case because some places were hard to reach due to its design.The PC turns on and the fans are spinning, video card lights come on but the monitor is just dead. There are no beep codes because there is no buzzer that I installed. Don't know why the case didn't come with one. Maybe I didn't look good. I will try to get a buzzer from somewhere though so that beep codes can help diagnose the problem. There is also this orange light in the mobo that seems to be signaling something to me but I don't know what it is exactly. When I looked in the mobo manual that came in the box but I didn't see orange. I saw some other colors which indicate CPU, RAM, VGA, ....etc failures . Oh wait, I just looked it up in the asus website:So it is the same. The color I saw was orange. I didn't see any of the colors they mentioned, and I'm not color blind. Maybe it is yellow?Also for the power connections to the mobo, for powering the cpu I saw an 8-pin power connector plus another 4-ping power connector. Do you have to connect all 12? I remember needing only 8 in the old days. I actually connected all of them.To take out the video card, I can use the built-in video card.Things I'm worried about:1-The monitor didn't turn on at all. I mean even if the pc didn't boot, the monitor should give some lights indicating that is on. Maybe the monitor is bad? What would make it go all bad?2-When I was connecting the cpu power connectors, a weird buzzing noise came out of my apple watch which I was wearing while during the installation. That scared me. Do apple watches detect static electricity any chance? And it was warning me? Hopefully I didn't fry something.I don't have access to his system now because he is busy. I was hoping the building process will go smoothly but it didn't. Maybe I will visit him this weekend to figure out the issue. So I thought I would post here to get some ideas. My last build was like 3 years ago.What do you think?