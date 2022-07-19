New build, turns on but nothing comes on screen and there is orange mobo light that is supposedly telling me something.

sram
I just built a machine for my friend, and unfortunately to my surprise it didn't successfully boot. It is based on the i7-11700K CPU. And this is the mobo:

https://www.asus.com/us/Motherboard...ng/TUF-Gaming-Z590-PLUS-WIFI/HelpDesk_Manual/

Here are the parts:

https://pcpartpicker.com/list/WKcygb

I didn't really like the case because some places were hard to reach due to its design.

The PC turns on and the fans are spinning, video card lights come on but the monitor is just dead. There are no beep codes because there is no buzzer that I installed. Don't know why the case didn't come with one. Maybe I didn't look good. I will try to get a buzzer from somewhere though so that beep codes can help diagnose the problem. There is also this orange light in the mobo that seems to be signaling something to me but I don't know what it is exactly. When I looked in the mobo manual that came in the box but I didn't see orange. I saw some other colors which indicate CPU, RAM, VGA, ....etc failures . Oh wait, I just looked it up in the asus website:
So it is the same. The color I saw was orange. I didn't see any of the colors they mentioned, and I'm not color blind. Maybe it is yellow?

Also for the power connections to the mobo, for powering the cpu I saw an 8-pin power connector plus another 4-ping power connector. Do you have to connect all 12? I remember needing only 8 in the old days. I actually connected all of them.

To take out the video card, I can use the built-in video card.

Things I'm worried about:

1-The monitor didn't turn on at all. I mean even if the pc didn't boot, the monitor should give some lights indicating that is on. Maybe the monitor is bad? What would make it go all bad?

2-When I was connecting the cpu power connectors, a weird buzzing noise came out of my apple watch which I was wearing while during the installation. That scared me. Do apple watches detect static electricity any chance? And it was warning me? Hopefully I didn't fry something.

I don't have access to his system now because he is busy. I was hoping the building process will go smoothly but it didn't. Maybe I will visit him this weekend to figure out the issue. So I thought I would post here to get some ideas. My last build was like 3 years ago.

What do you think?
 
You would need to look at the LEDs, orange is not listed, red and yellow are close to each other it is possible you are seeing them combined or as you said maybe you don't perceive yellow as intended. Which one is lit is important, you cant just say you see orange light, need it to be which LED is lit as it is specific to a part that isnt registering correctly.

1. monitor power supply could be bad

2. you probably got a notification on your watch or your heart rate was too high for not moving around. You should not have had the system powered up if you were connecting those cables otherwise no problem.
 
Darunion said:
You would need to look at the LEDs, orange is not listed, red and yellow are close to each other it is possible you are seeing them combined or as you said maybe you don't perceive yellow as intended. Which one is lit is important, you cant just say you see orange light, need it to be which LED is lit as it is specific to a part that isnt registering correctly.

1. monitor power supply could be bad

2. you probably got a notification on your watch or your heart rate was too high for not moving around. You should not have had the system powered up if you were connecting those cables otherwise no problem.
I'm glad I asked. I'll inspect the LED's more closely. You have a good point.

Can the monitor PSU be replaced if bad?

Regarding the apple watch, yes I was barely moving while I was building the pc. And NO, the system wasn't on when connecting the power cables.

Thanks.
 
sram said:
Can the monitor PSU be replaced if bad?
Yes, it would be under warranty. But let's get the pc to finish its POST startup first. Could have its own problem as well but just test that separately on a different pc or game console.
 
Never mind regarding the monitor. I just download its manual and there is a hidden power switch in the rear that is hard to see. I'm sure it is turned off. I don't usually see such power switches for monitors in the back next to the ports. I now just have to figure out the code for the LED color and things should be okay. Hopefully he will let me in his house. I'm feeling uncomfortable not finishing his build properly. Wish me good luck.
 

I will say it is a really odd arrangement to build a pc and deliver it without first testing it. I would suggest never agreeing to that again.
 
Darunion said:
I will say it is a really odd arrangement to build a pc and deliver it without first testing it. I would suggest never agreeing to that again.
I didn't get what you wanted to say. This is my friend. He bought the parts based on my recommendation, received them and now I'm giving him a favor by putting his parts together as one PC. I visited him yesterday because it fit our schedules, and spent few hours building it. Don't know when I will be able to visit him again to continue the build, and then load windows + drivers + other necessary software. I only do this for close friends because they are close friends and I personally enjoy building PC's. It is a hobby.
 
