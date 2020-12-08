New Build To End The Year On - Video Series

I have a small YouTube channel that used to primarily be for gaming. Decided to try to revive it and change it up to be an overall tech channel.

I have some videos recorded that need to be edited, but haven't had a PC for a little bit while moving and working over 80 hours a week.

I've decided after doing a couple television videos that did well view wise, to get a PC together to give this a shot in my little bit of off time.



I've gotten an Intel I9 10850k (many of you know me, I had to put a copper IHS on it) with an Asus z490-a prime motherboard. I had picked up a p500a white drgb case a couple of months ago before I moved, and plans to go with the Asus strix b550a gaming white motherboard and ryzen 5000 CPU. But with the motherboard being out of stock and the processor situation, and the z490 being on sale Cyber Monday I stuck with Intel again.



I picked up 4x8GB Team Delta RGB 3600 on sale for $150. I wanted the white crucial ballistix RGB 3600s but those are also having stock issues. Hopefully I can get the Delta timings better.



Anyway here is the first video of the build series.

