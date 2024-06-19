New build. TimeSpy scores are not at all what they should be on 4090.

zamardii12
Going to try and keep this brief, but my TimeSpy scores for lack of a better word are disappointing. You can see my specs below in my sig, and i've run into the following problems:
- Any time I load a XMP profile I get a crash and blue screen shortly after signing into my profile
- If I overclock the video card at all I get a blue screen after a while even by a very small humble amount
- Time Spy everything being at stock configuration and speed yields a score of no more than 30,890.
- Researching online people are easily getting over 33k and 34k with a 4090 and equivalent processor/setup
- I've turned off Vsync and GSync and I can't figure out what's holding the score back.