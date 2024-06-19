New build. TimeSpy scores are not at all what they should be on 4090.

Going to try and keep this brief, but my TimeSpy scores for lack of a better word are disappointing. You can see my specs below in my sig, and i've run into the following problems:

  • Any time I load a XMP profile I get a crash and blue screen shortly after signing into my profile
  • If I overclock the video card at all I get a blue screen after a while even by a very small humble amount
  • Time Spy everything being at stock configuration and speed yields a score of no more than 30,890.
    • Researching online people are easily getting over 33k and 34k with a 4090 and equivalent processor/setup
    • I've turned off Vsync and GSync and I can't figure out what's holding the score back.
Not sure if anyone has any tips on anything else I could try.
 
I will assume your sig rig is what we are talking about. I do not have a 4090 but I'm somewhat acquainted with there +/-. I know there boost clock is tied to many temps sensors throughout the GPU if any are over spec the boost is gimped. I know they are hungry for power and there are issues with 12v-2x6 power connectors. It is important to monitor those to determine if that is the issue. At stock clocks it should run flawlessly unless there is an issue which I would take up with the mfg or retailers. That said, none of that would be the cause of your memory not performing well in XMP mode. Again an issue I would take up with your retailer or mfg. Things you can try: Make sure they are installed in the proper slots according to your motherboard manual. Make sure the motherboard bios is up to date and that optimized default are set before you begin making changes as needed especially after a bios update. You could also check the Asus website to see the QVL for memory compatibility so you know you memory is on the list.

Bottom line never attempt overclocking (CPU, GPU, Memory) until you are sure the system handles being stressed without errors at stock clocks which includes XMP mode and proper cooling is essential for best performance. MONITOR all TEMPS when stressing. Do not rule out having to replace factory TIM or Pads and reseating cooling blocks especially if temps are out of range.
 
bump the voltage on your ram 10%. is the psu new? kyle had issues with several high wattage psus that he thought were good but werent...
 
4090 has to be "fed". If you want to maximize it, your CPU (mostly) has to throw stuff to as fast as it can. If that's not there, you're going to leave performance on the table. What CPU is this? And, as others have mentioned, even with a capable CPU, you can "self tune" things into a bad state.
 
pendragon1 said:
bump the voltage on your ram 10%. is the psu new? kyle had issues with several high wattage psus that he thought were good but werent...
Everything is brand new in my build.

cjcox said:
4090 has to be "fed". If you want to maximize it, your CPU (mostly) has to throw stuff to as fast as it can. If that's not there, you're going to leave performance on the table. What CPU is this? And, as others have mentioned, even with a capable CPU, you can "self tune" things into a bad state.
i7-14700k
 
