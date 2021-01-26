New build PSU issues?

Just put a new build together to replace my 5yr old office PC:

Gigabyte Aorus B550i Pro AX mini ITX
Ryzen 7 3800XT
Noctua NH-D15
Corsair Vengeance
nVidia GT 1030
Samsung 970 EVO+ 1TB nvme
Samsung 840EVO 500GB SATA
Fractal Design Ion+ 660P PSU

System has been running a month. Converted from booting from the 860EVO to a cloned Win10 install on the 970 EVO+

Things seemed decent until approx a week ago, whereupon I had a couple of unexplained reboots when I wasn’t in front of the machine. Today, the PC rebooted once while I was away from the keyboard and then hard powered off with no warning about 30mins later. Got so bad it would hard power off when just in the BIOS - so nothing to do with Win10.

I’m guessing it’s a PSU issue from what I’ve read of other people’s experiences. Would be very grateful for any similar experiences others have had which might help me RMA the right component first time round.

I don’t have any spare equipment to swap out with this system to try and troubleshoot, so thanks in advance for any pointers!
 
IF you get into bios long enough, up the ram voltage to 1.4v. BUT since its crashing there, id suspect psu or board and as you stated, youll need parts. otherwise youre just guessing. any local shops?
 
Try setting the memory to the lowest speed it will go and see if things improve.
 
pendragon1 said:
IF you get into bios long enough, up the ram voltage to 1.4v.
Memory voltage was set to auto. System is completely stock, no overclocking currently
Nenu said:
Try setting the memory to the lowest speed it will go and see if things improve.
Thanks to both of you for the memory suggestion. I’ve disabled the XMP memory profile I enabled a couple of weeks back (3600mhz) and am now running at default clocks of 2138.70Mhz 🙄

Motherboard reports following voltages, for what they are worth:
CPU voltage 1.008V
Memory ChA/B voltage. 1.248V. (Set to Auto 1.2V)
System 5V @ 5.070V
System +12V @ 12.168V

Was able to run 10mins of Memtest+ 5.01 from UBCD USB without a crash, so have flipped back and am going to enable XMP again and Run Memtest+ again to see how long it lasts

AEB14D6F-9E18-42F6-9735-088AAA3B93CE.jpeg
 
