New build PSU issues?

Just put a new build together to replace my 5yr old office PC:



Gigabyte Aorus B550i Pro AX mini ITX

Ryzen 7 3800XT

Noctua NH-D15

Corsair Vengeance

nVidia GT 1030

Samsung 970 EVO+ 1TB nvme

Samsung 840EVO 500GB SATA

Fractal Design Ion+ 660P PSU



System has been running a month. Converted from booting from the 860EVO to a cloned Win10 install on the 970 EVO+



Things seemed decent until approx a week ago, whereupon I had a couple of unexplained reboots when I wasn’t in front of the machine. Today, the PC rebooted once while I was away from the keyboard and then hard powered off with no warning about 30mins later. Got so bad it would hard power off when just in the BIOS - so nothing to do with Win10.



I’m guessing it’s a PSU issue from what I’ve read of other people’s experiences. Would be very grateful for any similar experiences others have had which might help me RMA the right component first time round.



I don’t have any spare equipment to swap out with this system to try and troubleshoot, so thanks in advance for any pointers!