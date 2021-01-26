New build - Not PSU, probably Gigabyte Aorus B550i Pro mini-ITX issues

@Daniel: (**)

Cons: Since I've purchased this I've started to have random shut offs with no explanation. Initially I thought it was the power supply but swapping that did not resolve it, the same with memory as it would give the notification of memory error sometimes when it does these random shut downs. Swapping ram did not resolve the issue. The CPU was not the issue as far as I can tell as I purchased the 3700X before this and on the previous motherboard ran just swimmingly.

To go into length: These shut downs are random, and they seem to happen in clusters. The system will literally just turn off as if I pulled the plug. It will then proceed to power on, post, and then either shut down again while powering up or just go along as normal. Occasionally it will shut down multiple times in a row then give me three events: 1 - It will give the memory error code of one long and three short beeps. If I turn off the computer and wait a minute everything chugs along normally 2 - it will power on, the fans will start, but it will not post. What is alarming is that manual holding of the power button will not resolve this and I must literally pull the plug and wait 5 minutes before restarting in which it has so far restarted with no hitch until the next event. 3 - It will power on and everything is fine Activating XMP sometimes seems to make this worse. Even with ram switching and turning off this feature it still happens though.