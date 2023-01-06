New build - MSI MEG Ai1000P vs Asus ROG Thor 1000 Plat II for 4090 Build

I'm just about to build my new system. I have a MSI Strix 4090 video card, Intel 13900K proc. Most all of the PCIe 3.0 PSUs were out of stock when I was getting components at the end of December so I picked up the Asus ROG Thor PSU even though it isn't PCIe 3.0.



I just checked MSI's website and my first pick of PSU is back in stock - the MEG Ai1000P. I'm not worries about the $40 cost different.



Is the Asus ROG Thor worth keeping and just build with it and eventually get a Cablemod 16-pin cable, or hold off on the build for a week and get the MSI PSU with natice 16-pin PCIe 3. 0 cable?



Thanks!