New Build Leftover Parts - 360 Radiators, Splitty9 Fan Splitters, Nest Mini 2nd Gen, Black 20mm PC Fan Grill, 5.25 INCH USB3 Audio Mic FRONT PANEL

I have an old eBay account in good standing with the same username and I started a HeatWear account back last year using my username.

PayPal Friend/Fam and Shipping will be extra.

HeatWear: https://www.heatware.com/u/124630/to

Here is my eBay info: https://www.ebay.com/fdbk/feedback_profile/tanquen?_trksid=p2545226.m2531.l4585

PC Radiators G1/4 360 54mm - $10 Each​

There are about 10 years old and seem to be ok but there are spots that look like some water was seeping out.
I have three, at $10 each.
1684872938871.png
1684873050333.png

Aquacomputer Splitty9 53231 Splitter for up to 9 Fans/Aquabus Devices - $15 Each​

I have 3 ($15 each) of them with box and unused cable and mounting hardware. I just had them setting in the case. About 2 years old. I put in the SATA powered version.
1684872950618.png

Google Nest Mini 2nd Gen New In Box - $20​

Google Nest Mini 2n Gen New In Box, sealed.
1684872958524.png

New Black 20mm PC Fan Grill - $3 Each​

1684872963900.png

5.25 INCH USB3 Audio Mic FRONT PANEL CARD READER - $10 Used​

5.25 INCH USB3 Audio Mic FRONT PANEL CARD READER - $25 New In Box​

1684872969906.png

Rugged 4 x 2.5" SAS/SATA HDD/SSD Enclosure for 5.25" With Fan Control - $35​

1684872976270.png

aquacomputer cuplex kryos NEXT AMD 3000/5000/7000 AMD4/5 Water Block - $75​

1684872983336.png
1684872990519.png
1684872997438.png
1684873004634.png

Dell 30" IPS U3011 Display - $50 - SOLD

DD-M6 CPU Water Block - LGA2011, 1366, 1155/1156, 755 Compatible - $5 - SOLD

AMD Vega GPU Waterblock - EK-FC CP Radeon Vega Wa - $10 - SOLD

Fitbit Charge 5 Fitness & Health Tracker + Sports Band - $80 - SOLD

Q2 Smart Bluetooth Headset - $15 - SOLD
 
