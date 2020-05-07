New build - issue with no display - gpu fans start then stop

Hi all, been away for a while. This time off has got me back into building the sff I’ve always wanted to.



Brand new build



When first powered on gpu fans start spinning then stop, gpu remains lit up the entire time. I was using the same gpu in my previous system with the same display port cable and same monitor with no issues. White vga led is on.



It’s late and I’m frustrated so going to start tomorrow morning trying an HDMI cable instead of dp, then I’ll try removing the gpu to see if I can get it to post. Thought I’d post to see if anyone has any other suggestions for me.



specs are as follows:



asus rog strip z390-I itx mb

I9 9900k

Hyperx ddr4 3600mhz

Evga gtx1080ti

Corsair sf750 psu