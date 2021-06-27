New Build - Help Me Choose Between My Existing Power Supplies

sohosources
Hi, gang.
Built two new PCs, one big productivity box and one back-up/gaming box. Existing PCs (to be replaced) are 8 years old and have been performing flawlessly. The productivity PC has been powered for 8+ years continuously (4770K on Asus Z87-A).
New productivity box: Non-OC Ryzen 7 5800X; MSI B550 Gaming Plus; 32 GB of Corsair 3200 (one day to be 64); Hyper 212 Black; WD SN750 NVME Booter; 750-TI video (no gaming); one extra SSD, one or two extra HDD. Fed via sine-wave UPS. When running Cinebench R20 this box pulls 175W from the socket (with old nVidia GT210 used for testing). At the desktop it pulls about 45 W.
New Back Up / Moderate 1080P Gaming Box: Ryzen 2600 with all clocks OCd to 3900; Asrock B450 Pro4; 16 GB Corsair 3000 RAM; Pure Rock 2 cooler; WD SN750 NVME booter; one extra SSD, one extra HDD. Vid card will be my old 7870XT, an RX-480 or an nVidia P4000 (8GB, rough equiv to GTX-1070, but with 100W TDP). That makes for a vid card max power draw of 100 to 180 W. When using an old GT-210 for bench testing, this PC pulls 150 W from the socket while running Cinebench R20 and 35 W at the naked desktop.
Your task: Help me choose which of MY EXISTING POWER SUPPLIES to use in each respective PC. No additional supplies will be purchased unless I win the lotto.
Power Supplies:
Existing productivity box has a 650 or 700 W Seasonic Modular PS. It's 8-9 years old and has been running 24/7 since the day it was installed. I haven't yet pulled it and opened it up to see whether caps are bulged, etc.
PSs in new, sealed boxes. All are 0.5-3 years old:
QTY 2 eVGA 450 W3
QTY 1 eVGA 500W 100-W1-0500-KR
QTY1 eVGA 600W 100-W1-0600-K1
QTY 1 ARESGAME AVG500 (2 months old). Been using a lot of these with good results, but none on my own PCs.
QTY 1 Thermaltake 550 SmartBX1 550
QTY 1 Corsair CX-750 (new, but sitting on shelf for 3 years)
Which PS for which PC?
As always - thanks,
--Sohosources
