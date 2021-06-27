New Build - Help Me Choose Between My Existing Power Supplies

Hi, gang.Built two new PCs, one big productivity box and one back-up/gaming box. Existing PCs (to be replaced) are 8 years old and have been performing flawlessly. The productivity PC has been powered for 8+ years continuously (4770K on Asus Z87-A).Non-OC Ryzen 7 5800X; MSI B550 Gaming Plus; 32 GB of Corsair 3200 (one day to be 64); Hyper 212 Black; WD SN750 NVME Booter; 750-TI video (no gaming); one extra SSD, one or two extra HDD. Fed via sine-wave UPS. When running Cinebench R20 this box pulls 175W from the socket (with old nVidia GT210 used for testing). At the desktop it pulls about 45 W.: Ryzen 2600 with all clocks OCd to 3900; Asrock B450 Pro4; 16 GB Corsair 3000 RAM; Pure Rock 2 cooler; WD SN750 NVME booter; one extra SSD, one extra HDD. Vid card will be my old 7870XT, an RX-480 or an nVidia P4000 (8GB, rough equiv to GTX-1070, but with 100W TDP). That makes for a vid card max power draw of 100 to 180 W. When using an old GT-210 for bench testing, this PC pulls 150 W from the socket while running Cinebench R20 and 35 W at the naked desktop.: Help me choose which of MY EXISTING POWER SUPPLIES to use in each respective PC. No additional supplies will be purchased unless I win the lotto.Existing productivity box has a 650 or 700 W Seasonic Modular PS. It's 8-9 years old and has been running 24/7 since the day it was installed. I haven't yet pulled it and opened it up to see whether caps are bulged, etc.PSs in new, sealed boxes. All are 0.5-3 years old:QTY 2 eVGA 450 W3QTY 1 eVGA 500W 100-W1-0500-KRQTY1 eVGA 600W 100-W1-0600-K1QTY 1 ARESGAME AVG500 (2 months old). Been using a lot of these with good results, but none on my own PCs.QTY 1 Thermaltake 550 SmartBX1 550QTY 1 Corsair CX-750 (new, but sitting on shelf for 3 years)Which PS for which PC?As always - thanks,--Sohosources