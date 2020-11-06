New build for March 2021 but start now

Case: Thermaltake Tower 900 Black Edition

Wheels: Thermaltake 1000

Fan Controller:

Fans:

?

Ok so first is first.. this site and the knowledge is awesome!back in 2009, I was assisted with a pc build and it suited me for many years..q6600 step 0, 8gb ram, corsair h620x (still works and in my storage machine!!!!), dual 9600 gtx+ cards..well that computer is long gone, every bit except for the h620x.Over the past years, I have just been using xeon machines to do daily stuff and minimal gaming. nothing elaborate, etc... plus photo editing (Light Room and Photoshop) have been fine on these machines. and xbox for gaming.Slowly my friends got back into pc gaming and I have gone away from the console. boy was that a cheap way to not buy new pcs...my current rig has been pieced from ebay, and found parts here and there as i could as a great price. But I want to build a new machine come March which is my Bonus time.so the one thing I know that I want, and already set on is the case.Case: Thermaltake Tower 900 Black EditionI need to be able to do photo edit, software edit and play the latest games. I figure if I start now, xmas is coming, and get the basics from friends and family, when cpu/mobo and video card time comes, ill hopefully be ready and who knows what is there at that time.so for my build. lets start here..If I get the case...Recommend me the upgrades I would need for inside of it please.. everything from watercooled items, fans, fan controller, little cool odds and ends too...I saw a video by GGF Events on youtube Mod Video - Thermaltake Tower 900 - CES 2017 Build and he said the wheels are thermaltake 1000...so my list so far:Thanks all!!!! looking forward to building another great build from your help...*****************editedmy current rigDell T5810CPU: Intel(R) Xeon(R) CPU E5-1630 v4 @ 3.70GHzMemory: 80gbGPU: Zotac Geforce GTX 1060 AMP! Edition 6gbStorage: Dell quad nvme card with 256gb and 3x512gb10gb NIC